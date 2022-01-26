sport, local-sport,

Ask Joel Barker how much he loves rugby union and his face lights up. It's that passion for the sport that led the now 16-year-old to do whatever he could on and off the field during the 2021 season. Those efforts didn't go unnoticed either. As recognition for his commitment, passion, and playing ability, Barker was awarded the Rivwest Perpetural Trophy for the 2021 season. He visited the Rivwest offices on Monday to be congratulated by Bob Elliott and he admitted afterwards the time-honoured prize came as a real surprise. "It was amazing. It was very unexpected but I was very proud to be awarded this trophy," Barker said. "I wasn't doing anything for the attention, I was just doing it to help. But I'm happy that got seen." READ ALSO: - O'Neill ready to lead the Roos' big charge back towards the top - 'It doesn't matter how old you are, it can still happen': Smyth named to lead Brumbies - 'Best all-rounder in NSW country cricket' headlines resurgent Western squad Something Barker did regularly was attended Walla rugby sessions on a Friday night and help the very youngest players learn the game. He would referee games and take part in setting up grounds and then packing up afterwards and it's moments like that which fit the criteria for the Rivwest award perfectly. The Rivwest Perpetual Trophy is awarded to the Dubbo Junior Rugby Club player who best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship, leadership, and citizenship. A player who has come through all the junior grades at the Dubbo Junior Rugby Club, Barker is bound for the Dubbo Kangaroos colts side in the upcoming season after playing as flanker for the under 16 Blue side in 2021. "It was different to many other seasons," Barker said of the COVID-impacted 2021 campaign. "But we played well and tried our best. "It's amazing being part of it. You start as a young boy and you see all the big boys out there running around and then you become one of them."

