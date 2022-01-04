sport, local-sport,

Aaron O'Neill knows the Dubbo Kangaroos can be in for a successful 2022 season after taking over as rugby director for the club. O'Neill who will take over from Vince Gordon as the rugby director and will oversee the whole club. Paul Elliott (backs coach) and Andrew Wise (forwards coach) will look after the first grade squad who were ravaged by injuries throughout the 2021 season. O'Neill admitted he can't wait to get stuck into the new role and eager to watch the club re-connect with the community. "I'm excited," he said. "I'm trying to get the community involved as much as possible this year. With that it will be bring the confidence for the rugby players. "It will bring the club and the community together as a whole after all the things that have been happening." O'Neill knows the club has what it takes to make it back to the top of all five Central West Rugby Union competitions in 2022. READ ALSO: "All five grades without a fail," he said. "We're going big this year, we are not going to leave any stone unturned. "We are going to cross every bridge we possibly can to get the guys and girls where we want them from a physically, mentally, emotionally and tactically standpoint. "All of those things will make sure we hit the ground running." O'Neill mentioned pre-season will start in just a few weeks for the players while the coaches have already begun their own kind of training. "January 18 will be the first one," he said. "But we've already sort of started upskilling all our coaches to make sure they are going to bring their A-game for all the players as well. "The biggest thing for me this year is making sure all the members of the club work collaboratively together to get the best approach. I believe organisations as a whole will get us there rather than a few individuals." Jason Coyle (backs) and Greg Knaggs (forwards) will be in charge of the second grade side who will benefit from the returning top grade players, while Dean Matthews and Tom Pollard will handle the third grade side. The Roos women's side will once again be led by Angus McDonald and Kieren Smith who will be hoping they can continue their running battle with the Bathurst Bulldogs throughout the 2022 season. James Austin and Jason Blake will coach the Roos colts side. Paul Hausia and Gordon will also act as floating forwards coaches for the club as will O'Neill who is set to focus on the club's conditioning and backs. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/dc972fcf-55f0-4502-95c1-a9391f74dc87.JPG/r8_219_4275_2630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg