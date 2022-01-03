sport, local-sport,

It was one of the biggest races of the day at Gilgandra on Sunday but Superior Witness showed no signs of nerves at all to take out the Bob Foran Memorial Gilgandra Town Plate. Trained by Cessnock's Luke Thomas, Superior Witness ($4.40) came into the race as a genuine contender and showed why, winning by almost four lengths. Following the race, Thomas told Sky Thoroughbred Central that he had a few dramas in preparing Superior Witness for the event. "It was brilliant," he said. "On his form last time I thought he could win easy. "But I've had the worst couple of weeks with him. "He's had feet problems and drama after drama with him." READ ALSO: Thomas also mentioned he was not 100 per cent sure what to expect from his horse during the race. "Everyone has been telling me all day he was going to win," he said. "But I wasn't real happy with his run at Newcastle. "I know he had 62 kilograms and 900 metres. "But I wasn't too sure if he'd come up as good as he did last time in. "That proves it with a bit of class." Jake Pracey-Holmes rode Superior Witness to perfection to lead from start to finish and Thomas was impressed by the jockey's work. "Jake's unbeaten on him now," he said. "So we've got to keep him on him." Pracey-Holmes also told Sky Thoroughbred Central about how impressed he was by the speed of Superior Witness. "He'd been up there with one of the fastest horses I've ever ridden," he said. "That's what I said if we can get there because there was a lot of pace in it. "It just shows how quick he is." "I knew I was humming along when he is the sort of horse who if held up then you are probably doing the wrong thing. "As you can see he put them away quite well." After getting out barrier six strongly, Superior Witness settled out in front of the field by several lengths and looked to be out on a training gallop before the pack slowly crept up behind. Coming around the final bend, it looked as if the pack were going to make a move on Superior Witness but the eventual winner kicked away with real pace to move up to six lengths clear of the field before Pracey-Holmes turned to get a glimpse of his competitors. After backing off, Superior Witness cruised across the line to take the win in the $35,000 Town Plate ahead of Herzegovina ($17) trained by Stephen Jones. The battle for third was a close one between Scott Collings' Bombdiggity ($7.50) and Clint Lundholm's Elusive Eagle ($8.50) with the former just narrowly edging ahead late to take the place in what was a photo finish.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/22c7f4b2-a69b-445e-a679-7d2d017910cb.JPG/r0_129_4813_2848_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg