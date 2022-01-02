sport, local-sport,

It was an extremely successful start to Saturday's racing in Gilgandra for Clint Lundholm Racing after they picked up two consecutive wins to open their account in 2022. Rubick Sun was too strong for Lundholm to take out the Johnson Family Store Maiden Handicap (1200 metres) before Obey won the very next race for the trainer. Running in the GK & LH Rohr Maiden Plate (1000 metres) Obey ($2.05) missed the start and had a lot of work to do in the kilometre-long race if it was any chance of winning. However, it did just that with jockey Elissa Meredith pushing Obey out wide around the final bend before making one final push towards the finish. Queen Dee ($3.30) held the inside line along the fence but Obey, Gabrielle ($18) and Bold Louise ($18) all kept in touch with the lead. But it would be Obey, who found an extra gear it seemed to push away in the final stages of the race eventually taking the victory by just under a length ahead of Gabrielle. Bold Louise finished in a respectable third while hometown trainer Kieren Hazelton and Queen Dee had to settle for fourth place. READ ALSO: Following the race, Clint Lundholm Racing's Todd Smith was pretty pleased with Obey's run especially after only recently coming to the stable after being formerly trained by Sam Kavanagh. "The horse went really well after being a bit slow out of the gates," he said. "To miss the kick and win at Gilgandra is a pretty good effort. "So it's a horse we've had a bit of time for. "It's only its second run for the stable now so it has been a pretty successful purchase." Smith also credited the work of Meredith, especially after Obey got off to a slow start and had to make up a lot of ground to be in contention for the win. "After the little problem at the start she just got it around the track and let it go when they straightened up," he said. "It was too good, it's a great result." Smith was pretty pleased with the two consecutive wins for the stable but knows there was still a lot of work to do over the Saturday/Sunday meeting at Gilgandra which was headlined by the Gilgandra Cup on Sunday afternoon. "So far the next two days we hope to have a few winners," he said. "It's two from two so far, with any luck that theme continues for the next couple of days. "I don't think we can win them all but we have some nice horses (running) particularly on Sunday." Hazelton and Connie Greig also enjoyed wins on Saturday afternoon.

