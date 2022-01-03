sport, local-sport,

A handful of trainers from around the Dubbo region have nominated horses from their stable to run at the upcoming Orange meeting at Towac Park on Friday. Towac Park will host eight races with 124 nominations in total coming in for the meeting as of Monday afternoon with two races extending their nominations until Tuesday afternoon. Dubbo trainer Connie Greig has nominated Naoko, Gossip, Merdeka and Cranky Creed for the meeting while Kylie Kennedy also has horses who will take part in the proceedings. READ ALSO: Gilgandra trainers Kieren Hazelton and Bryan Dixon have nominated horses to run across the races as well with the latter set to have as many as three horses feature. Brett Robb has nominated Toulon Factor, Coopella and No Debt while Clint Lundholm has also nominated several of his horses. Wellington trainer Peter Stanley is likely to have Twice The Value and Todstar both run on Friday. Fields will be confirmed this week.

