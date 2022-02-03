sport, local-sport, western rams, country championships

If the effort at training is anything to go by, the Western Rams could be one to watch during the upcoming women's Country Championships. Coach Andrew Pull has settled on a final squad of 23 ahead of the round one clash with the Monaro Colts at Parkes' Pioneer Oval on February 27. The Rams women drew with Monaro last year before going on to defeat the Greater Northern Tigers in round two, and Pull is hopeful more positives results await this season. "I think we've got a really good squad and the girls have been training hard," he said. "It's never a given because you never know what the opposition will have, but our team will certainly be ready to play. "They've been so committed and we have a period at training where it's actually just hard work for each individual and every week we've been standing there in the heat and I've been so proud about how hard they've worked." READ ALSO: - Woolnough looking to start Rams campaign off on the right note - Back in the Zone: Larance loving the game again and ready to fire for Western - Strong foundation the key for Rhinos side determined to improve further Emily Caton and Tori Canham are the only Wiradjuri Goannas players to make the final squad. There's a number of new faces in the squad and while Pull is yet to settle on a final 17 for the Monaro clash, there are some players who are locked in due to their pre-season efforts. Orange's Jess Pearson is one of those, with Pull guaranteeing she will make her Rams debut this year. "I'm still working on a few of the forwards, but Pearson will be playing week one which is real exciting," he said of the winger. "Kiara Sullivan, I'm really excited to be playing her in the middle of the field. "She missed out last year with Rams because of injury but she played the year before in the centres, but I'm looking at moving her to hooker and she is dynamic." Despite having a talented crop to pick from, in the end Pull said the squad "pretty much cut itself." "Orange Vipers had 13, Goannas and Woodbridge had nine in the initial train-on squad because they're the top three sides (in Western Women's Rugby League) the last few years," he said. "But with people moving away to play women's rugby league in Sydney and some starting families and bits and pieces there was a natural attrition rate on who was going to be available. That took us to about 27, I cut a few players which is how we ended up with our 23."

