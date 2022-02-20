sport, local-sport,

A five-wicket haul to Will Palmer and half-centuries to both Mat Skinner and Mitch Russo has led the Newtown Tigers to a 67-run win over RSL Colts in their RSL Whitney Cup clash at No.2 Oval on Saturday. Without as many as 10 members from their regular first-grade squad, Newtown called up several players from second grade who all chipped in to get the win. Newtown all-rounder Skinner said the win was a great sign of the depth the current Tigers squad has. "It was sort of a game we were expecting to struggle in, we had 10 blokes out of our first-grade squad," he said. "So our expectations for the game weren't real high, we were just trying to keep things as simple as we could and see if we could do something I guess. Mitch Russo ended up whacking a few up the top which got us some momentum and I got a couple out of the guts later on so we put a half-decent total on them." The Tigers won the toss and batted first as Steve Skinner was the first man removed off the bowling of Ben Semmler for just four which bought Russo to the crease. READ ALSO: Russo was given a life early after a catch went down but the Newtown captain made the most of his luck hitting four fours and as many sixes in his knock of 62 before he was caught off the bowling of Mitch Bower. Skinner came in with his side 2/85 and was patient early before exploding late in the innings to finish on 69 not out as Newtown finished their 40 overs with 9/199. RSL Colts' run chase got off to an ordinary start when Tom Skinner had Charlie Kempston caught for just one before the men in red began to lose regular wickets as they were ultimately bowled out for 132. Palmer finished with figures of 5/33 while Tom and Steve Skinner took 2/23 and 3/37 respectively. "Will (Palmer) is bowling really well, he just bowls simple lines," Mat Skinner said. "He charges in, his pace doesn't seem to really change from his first over through to his last one. He is a pretty fit character and 'Frenchy' (Dan French) always seems to jag a leg-side stumping off him and there so that helps too." It had been some time since all three Skinner brothers had played together but Mat Skinner admitted it was good to have Tom back out there. "It was good to play with Tommy, he's always good for a yarn and a bit of crap chat," he said. "He has mellowed out a little bit since we played with him a few years ago, he was a bit crankier around the cricket oval and now he takes his cricket a bit less serious. He was good to have around the boys and he had everyone calm and relaxed while talking a bit of junk." The win gives Newtown some breathing room in third position and moves them seven points clear of Macquarie. Meanwhile, Rugby all-rounder James O'Brien enjoyed a day out against the South Dubbo Hornets on Saturday in their RSL Whitney Cup match at No.3 Oval. O'Brien led the way for Rugby with the ball taking 2/28 to help restrict the Hornets to 7/180 from their 40 overs. Several of the Souths batsmen made starts with Adam Wells (44), Joe Cant (32) and Greg Rummans (27) all chipping in for their side. Opening the batting alongside Ben Wheeler, O'Brien launched into the Hornets attack as the pair added 127 for the first wicket before the former was removed for 50. O'Brien continued on his way hitting 80 before he was caught off the bowling of Lachlan Rummans but the Rugby middle-order held firm to chase down the runs with the loss of four wickets. At No.1 Oval, Ben Patterson and Brock Larance starred for CYMS as they moved further ahead at the top of the table after a bonus-point win over Macquarie in their clash. The hard-hitting Patterson (65) and young opener Fletcher Hyde (38) helped power CYMS to a total of 9/186 from their overs before the Cougars bowling attack got into their work. Myles Smith was the best of the Macquarie with the ball taking 2/16 while Hugh Sienkiewicz was also impressive picking up three wickets late in the innings. None of the Macquarie batsmen made starts as they lost regular wickets to be bowled out for 103. Larance was the star with the ball taking 4/38 while Paddy Nelson (2/18) and Patterson (2/8) also bowled well. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

