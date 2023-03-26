CYMS White "couldn't win a meat raffle" last season but on Saturday they were celebrating after one of the most thrilling RSL Kelly Cup grand finals in some time.
CYMS White defeated Macquarie White by six runs but that only told part of the story about a match which was too tight to call for almost the entire afternoon.
A runout in the final over at John McGrath 1 sparked celebrations and secured a title win for the Matt Neill-led side which finished well outside the finals places last summer.
"It's incredible," captain Neill said.
"A lot of this team was in the side last year and we couldn't win a bloody meat tray raffle so to come from two or three wins and turn it into winning the competition, I'm so proud.
"There was two guys who didn't even get a crack (in the final). We had spare players and to talk to them and then the way they handled it and how happy they were to be a part of the side and help in the field, I'm so proud.
"What a bunch of fellas. You don't want to get too carried away because it's third grade but this does mean a lot."
A close-knit bunch of mates, CYMS White - unlike many other third grade sides - regularly had almost the entire team at training each week.
The rewards of that effort were clear to see in the decider, with the likes of unheralded players Jacob Chaseling, Izac Hughes and Josh Archer all making an impact.
Chaseling was someone Neill said would try "to be Brett Lee" when bowling early in the year but his control on Saturday resulted in two huge wickets for his side.
The captain added he would have never dreamed of throwing Hughes the ball at the death but he had no hesitation doing so on Saturday and Archer developed from someone who struggled to catch a ball to one of Neill's top fielders who took a top grab when it mattered.
"We've between 10 and 12 guys at training twice a week since the start of the season," Neill said.
"The boys have worked really hard at it."
The win was never assured until the final wicket fell on Saturday.
CYMS White batted first and the reliable Dale Smith to thank for holding things together.
Smith made 66 at the top of the order while the next best score was 15, hit by Isaac Cowell and, crucially, Neill from number nine.
CYMS White managed 146m with Daniel Mansour's 3/12 and Charlie Hollman's 2/28 the best for Macquarie White.
Neill knew there was two or three key wickets his side needed to take but, unfortunately for him, two of those Macquarie batters dug in early.
Luke Patis and Rich Hawker combined with great effect and when Macquarie White were just one wicket down at drinks, they were in control.
"There was a point there where I was shitting myself," Neill admitted.
"We had nine wickets to take in 20 overs after drinks and they needed to go at about five-an-over and for the first two or three overs after drinks they were going at better than five.
"We had to really strangle the run-rate and take some key wickets."
Chaseling removed both Patis for a well-made 53 and Hawker for 33 and then all the focus was on Mark Wallace.
Wallace managed 18 before he was removed by wily veteran Daryl Thompson, who went on to take a fine 3/25.
Thompson had the ball in hand for the final over and Macquarie White needed seven runs to win with just one wicket in hand.
The first ball was a dot and then a runout for Samuel Thompson sent CYMS White into raptures.
"It was so fun," Neill said of that moment.
"I was just trying to catch the bloke who threw it (Thompson) and he side-stepped about 12 of us but we finally pinned him down and it was stacks on."
Neill paid credit to Macquarie White, saying the two best sides with the two best bowling attacks in the competition produced a match worthy of the occassion.
The two sides played out a number of top battles throughout the summer, with the most recent prior to Saturday being the major semi which CYMS White won by just two wickets.
Meanwhile in the Dawson Cup - the third grade consolation series - on Saturday, the Newtown Tigers scored a grand final win over clubmates Newtown Kings.
The old heads in the Tigers' lineup delivered again at John McGrath 2, with Don Skinner doing a job with the ball before Graeme Allan guided them home with the bat.
The Kings won the toss and batted and made a solid start through Vikram Singh (31).
No-one else could spent any meaningful time at the crease though as Scott Barber (2/26) made inroads before club great Skinner worked his way through the middle and lower order.
'Donny' took 3/17 from five overs before Troy Tracey (2/16) chipped in and helped knock over the Kings for 109.
The Tigers were always going to be favourites chasing a target that low but at 2/47 the Kings still had a sniff.
Michael McMullen top-scored with 37 for the Tigers before Allan made 34 not out from 36 balls to ensure a six-wicket win was recorded with relative ease.
