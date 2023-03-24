Matt Neill's CYMS White side only face Macquarie White two weeks ago, but now the two teams will meet each other on Saturday for the RSL Kelly Cup.
The top two-finishing sides met in week one of the finals and will battle again a John McGrath 1, this time for a title.
It was Neill's team who got the better of Macquarie White in their last meeting and the CYMS White skipper is right where he wants to be ahead of the match.
"That's the plan (to win the comp), we've building towards that all year," he said.
CYMS White won by two wickets earlier this month, with Darryl Thompson and Jacob Chaseling both taking three wickets before several batters made it past 20 before being dismissed.
Ahead of Saturday's match, Neill believes the sides are quite familiar with each other.
"I think we've played twice now and this will be the third for the season," he said.
"We've lost one and won one, it's a bit of a confidence thing to know the last team you beat is the one you are going to play next.
"We know we can do it, we've just got to do it again."
A mixture of youth and experience makes up Neill's side with Thompson a veteran in Dubbo cricket while others are only in their first few seasons.
But for the CYMS White captain, he believes the squad like to keep things simple when it comes to their cricket.
"I actually don't think we have the most amazingly talented side, we just have a lot of fun," he said.
"When you are having fun, you play better cricket.
"We get along really well, we play third grade cricket how it is supposed to be played.
"Just a bit banter and plenty of beers."
At different stages this year, players from both sides in the grand final have produced wonderful individual performances and Neill is hoping some of his men can have special matches.
"If I can see the best of Dale Smith, Darryl Thompson and Cal Braithwaite, the rest of us can have a day off," he said.
"If those three go well then we will go a long way to winning if even one of those guys has their best day.
"We've got a lot of other guys who have a decent score in them and field really well.
"As long as the guys are switched on then I think we should be sweet."
Macquarie White easily dealt with clubmates Macquarie Blue last weekend, winning by 79 runs to advance through to the final.
Charlie Hollman was the star with the ball in that match but Brad Turner is also a massive threat after finishing as the grade's top wicket-taker.
Play will begin at 1pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
