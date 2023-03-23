RSL Colts are no strangers to making RSL Whitney Cup grand finals and after one premiership, Grant Malouf is pushing to add to his collection.
Malouf and RSL enjoyed last weekend off after finishing the regular season as minor premiers while CYMS had to go through Newtown to qualify for the decider.
For the third consecutive year, the two sides will face each other in the final match of the season, with the current record one-apiece.
RSL Colts have dominated the competition since the early 2000s, consistently making and winning grand finals but Malouf is hoping he can make history of his own.
"I've only been at Colts for the last five years," he said.
"I'm not privy to all the previous history and domination they've had over the previous years.
"I've only won the one premiership with Colts and I'm looking forward to hopefully adding another one if everything goes right on the weekend."
Since the 2010/11 season, RSL has won eight premierships and has featured in the past three grand finals, losing three of those against CYMS and Newtown respectively.
Malouf is one of several RSL players who has featured in the last three grand finals and believes this weekend's could be another epic encounter at No.1 Oval.
"I think both sides are really looking forward to it," he said.
"We've had some really close games in recent times, CYMS have won two of the last grand finals and we've won the one.
"It would be nice to even things up this weekend but I think most sides are pretty hungry to see who is going to come out on top."
This will be the first time the two sides have met in a two-day match since 2019/20, with their fixture this season reduced to a one-day match due to rain.
With a spin-heavy attack consisting of Mitch Bower, Greg Buckley and Marty Jeffrey, Malouf believes he and fellow experienced seamer Ben Semmler won't have to do too much heavy lifting.
"We haven't played too much two-day cricket over the last four or five years," he said.
"That's probably going to be key, there probably won't be so many overs from the old quicks.
"I think the spinners will bowl a fair few overs in the middle, I hope the ball is doing a bit to help us old blokes out.
"It will be interesting, hopefully, we can take it the full 75 overs each day, unlike the nice short game CYMS had last week."
CYMS won the last time these two powerhouse clubs met but RSL captain Jeffrey recently said he believes the competition hasn't seen the best of his group yet.
Something Malouf believes is true for both sides.
"We probably have had games where we have played parts really well," he said.
"I'm not sure we have put a complete game together so far, whether or not that is going to come in the grand final is the key point.
"Looking at both sides, they both have had their ups and downs during the season.
"We've probably got a lot of older bodies in the side whereas CYMS have younger guys who are coming through and looking to make their mark on the game."
The match will begin at No.1 Oval on Saturday before resuming on Sunday should a result not be determined.
Play on both days will begin at 1pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
