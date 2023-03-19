The belief his side could win back-to-back RSL Whitney Cup grand finals has always been there for Ben Knaggs and that feeling was only strengthened by a semi-final demotion of Newtown on Saturday.
The two-day semi-final failed to last three sessions after the CYMS quicks destroyed the Newtown lineup and rolled the Tigers for just 67.
Matt Purse removed both key men Steve and Mat Skinner for ducks early on before Knaggs took a fantastic 6/13 from 11 overs to set-up a convincing win and ensure a third straight first grade decider against RSL Colts.
The star-laden Colts finished the season as minor premiers and have defeated CYMS on two of the three occasions they've met this season, but Knaggs his confident his men have what it take to repeat the efforts of last summer's grand final win.
CYMS won that match by four wickets after Colts had defeated the Cougars by seven wickets a season earlier.
"I think there's a lot of people in Dubbo cricket who don't have a lot of belief in us, but we don't need anyone else to believe in us," Knaggs said.
"We know what we've got as a team and as a unit and we'll go out and give it a serious shake and show everyone in Dubbo what we've got."
While it is slightly obvious given what's been seen this season, the battle between CYMS' new ball attack and a Colts top order featuring Chris Morton, Marty Jeffrey, Mitch Bower and Greg Buckley will be the key next week.
Knaggs stated it would be where the grand final will be won and lost after his bowling attack proved its strength again on Saturday.
Five Newtown players were removed for ducks as Purse and Bailey Edmunds and then Knaggs terrorised batters on a No. 1 Oval pitch that offered some assistance for the quicks.
"We've bowled well as a unit all season. Yesterday the wicket just did enough for us bowlers and we were lucky enough to get them out for 67," Knaggs said.
"It was the same stuff. Our bowling unit is probably the best in the Dubbo competition, that's for sure.
"Colts are a very experienced team and know how to win the big games so our bowling attack will have to step up again and show another level.
"Their top five or six are very good and who wins that will win the grand final."
Mitch Russo was the only Newtown batter to show any resistance on Saturday and made 20 from 43 balls before he became one of Knaggs' six victims.
No matter what sport you play, playing in a grand final is always exciting.- Ben Knaggs
Pruthviraj Parmar and Nathan Carroll showed a little fight late on and each made 11 before the captain removed the latter to wrap things up.
"I think what 'Buzz' (Edmunds) and Purse did at the top sets it up for myself and the spinners to come on and take wickets," Knaggs said.
"Purse was instrumental in getting Mat and Steve out early. He hits a line and length that's hard to play.
"Buzz is an attacking bowler and was a bit unlucky but those two definitely do a job and let us other blokes come on and take the choccies."
Newtown's slim hopes of victory on Saturday got even smaller when Mat Skinner was forced off due to an ongoing hip injury after bowling just two deliveries with the new ball.
The Tigers removed Fletcher Hyde (11) but former Newtown player Dan Holland (32 not out) and Harrison Bayliss (29 not out) powered CYMS to the target inside 20 overs.
"No matter what sport you play, playing in a grand final is always exciting," Knaggs said.
"Coming up against Colts for the first time in a row, it's a great rivalry and it will be a bit fun and everyone is pumped and keen."
Next weekend's grand final will be a two-day match starting from 1pm on Saturday.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
