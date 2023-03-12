RSL Colts captain Marty Jeffrey has carried his side into the RSL Whitney Cup grand final after making an unbeaten century on Saturday.
Taking on Macquarie at No.1 Oval, Colts resumed at 3/53 with Jeffrey at the crease and the RSL skipper led the way making 105 not out before retiring to head to a wedding.
The win for Colts wrapped up the minor premiership, giving them a spot in the grand final while also securing the club championship for a second consecutive year, something which meant a lot to their first grade captain.
"It was good," he said.
"Going into yesterday we knew what we had to do and we got it sorted.
"We know that it locks up first place and I think more importantly the club championship was on the line.
"It's great to grab hold of it again and show everyone where we are at."
Lyle Robertson ripped through RSL's middle order early on day two with Colts 4/61 before Mitch Bower and Jeffrey came together.
Bower was Robertson's fourth wicket of the match after being bowled for a well-made 31 before Anthony Atlee made it five wickets for the Scottish import.
But Jeffrey kept playing his natural game, eventually going on to pass 100 before retiring and leaving early which left Ben Semmler and Sam Campbell to finish the match off.
While the title itself is their main goal, Jeffrey said the group are looking forward to having a week off.
"I think any side wants to finish first and grab that week off," he said.
"For our team especially it suits us having a week off going into the grand final and having the blokes below us wanting to chase us."
It was Jeffrey's first club century of the season and his innings on Saturday also means he finishes the regular season as the competition's top run-scorer.
"It was good to get a few before the big dance," he said.
"I got a few out of the guts which were nice."
Meanwhile, CYMS Cougars scored an outright win over South Dubbo at No.3 Oval to secure second spot on the ladder.
Resuming at 4/79, Souths lost Hugh Sienkiewicz early before Ted Murray and Lachie Rummans put together a solid partnership.
Some sloppy fielding from CYMS gave the Souths pair several lives but Murray was eventually caught behind by Jake Settree off the bowling of Bailey Edmunds for 21.
Rummans continued on his way and finished 91 not out from 151 balls, in an innings which included two massive sixes as Souths were bowled out for 185.
Requiring 115 for an outright win, Dan Holland and Fletcher Hyde looked comfortable at the crease before the latter was caught for 19 courtesy of a fantastic catch by Jack Byrne.
Holland continued to go about his work before he was gone for 62 with Harry Bayliss and Thomas Nelson combining late to secure the win with seven overs remaining.
Rugby's young guns flexed their muscles against Newtown at No.2 Oval to score an upset win.
Nate Ambler and Dugald Shepherd resumed the Rugby innings and were patient against some quality bowling before they were both removed by Steve Skinner.
Skinner went on a tear during the middle overs with Rugby losing 3/1 before being 6/132 needing 193 to win.
Jack Fuller hit an attacking 50 before he too fell off the bowling of Skinner as Glenn Shepherd hit 41 not out to guide Rugby home.
Skinner starred in a beaten side, taking 6/60 off 27 overs in his final hit-out before next weekend's semi-final.
CYMS will face Newtown in next weekend's semi-final for a spot in the decider against RSL Colts.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
