Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

RSL Colts wrapped up the RSL Whitney Cup minor premiership on Saturday

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated March 12 2023 - 11:58am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

RSL Colts captain Marty Jeffrey has carried his side into the RSL Whitney Cup grand final after making an unbeaten century on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.