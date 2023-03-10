Ahead of the Country Championships qualifier at Coonamble on Sunday, we had a chat to all the trainers involved for their thoughts.
Here is the Daily Liberal's massive breakdown of Sunday's big race.
Trainer: Clint Lundholm
Weight: 57.5kg
Jockey: Aaron Bullock
Barrier: 6
"He ran third in last year's Championships, the preparation hasn't been great because he got messed around by the weather and bit of traffic near Warrick Farm the other day," he said.
"He's worked really well this week, we are really happy with him."
Trainer: Brett Robb
Weight: 57.5kg
Jockey: Clayton Gallagher
Barrier: 8
"He's fit enough for the race and obviously he's never been over 1400 (metres) before but he hit the line alright over 1300 the other day. He'll be fitter for that run.
"He's got Clayton onboard, he's draw a reasonably good gate ... he'll hopefully roll forward from there but there will be a bit of speed in the race."
Trainer: Clint Lundholm
Weight: 57.5kg
Jockey: Jake Pracey-Holmes
Barrier: 15
"He's the eight-year-old, he's the fairytale but he has done a terrific job," Lundholm said.
"Barrier 15 doesn't worry me too much because I think he can overcome it, if they want to go early then he can slip inside it anyway and the 1400m won't worry him. He's just that type of horse."
Trainer: Clint Lundholm
Weight: 56kg
Jockey: Grant Buckley
Barrier: 13
"I took the blinkers off last start at Gosford just to try something different but I think it was against us so they will go back on," he said.
"He's fully fit and has had four runs, he should be peaking at the right time. He pulled up well and worked well all week."
Trainer: Clint Lundholm
Weight: 56kg
Jockey: Serg Lisnyy
Barrier: 16
"Same as Ferus, hasn't had the best of preparations but still in all he has come home and recovered well," he said.
"He looks $1 million bucks and when you go back into his last preparation form he has certainly got the form to be a contender."
Trainer: Brett Robb
Weight: 56kg
Jockey: Brooke Stower
Barrier: 10
"I think he's a very nice little horse. He's probably a preparation away from being at his very best," Robb said.
"I think Sizzle Menizzle will run very well on Sunday. I think he's a bit of a dark horse in it. He's sound, he's fit, he's been in a while now. He's a real little race horse so he could surprise everyone on Sunday, I reckon."
Trainer: Clint Lundholm
Weight: 56kg
Jockey: Wendy Peel
Barrier: 17
"He's only a three-year-old coming through, I actually think he is the only three-year-old in this race," he said.
"He's done a great job this preparation but has drawn terrible again. He should get cover and it doesn't matter he comes forward or goes from behind, he is that type of horse that is so versatile."
Trainer: Darren Hyde
Weight: 56kg
Jockey: Braith Nock
Barrier: 4
"He's on track, he's had pretty good preparation and everything looks right," he said.
"He had his last gallop on Wednesday and everything looked good, basically I've done all I can do, it's up to him if he is good enough."
Trainer: Clint Lundholm
Weight: 56kg
Jockey: Ben Looker
Barrier: 11
"He's Highway winner over the 1500m at Rosehill last preparation, I think he is the forgotten horse in the race and definitely has the quality to win it," he said.
"The barrier draw won't worry him, he will settle in at the back of the field and has a good jockey on him."
Trainer: Clint Lundholm
Weight: 56kg
Jockey: Ken Dunbar
Barrier: 14
"He's run first up was superb and I was really happy with it, he didn't have anything go his way," he said.
"I only trialled him because I didn't want to give him another start and obviously qualified, last preparation he was good and he is a young one coming up."
Trainer: Paul Clisby
Weight: 56kg
Jockey: Anthony Cavallo
Barrier: 1
"He's done everything that we have asked of him," he said.
"He went for a spell after his last start for a month with this in mind but he hadn't quite done enough to get there we thought. Luck have hit and we gave a 1000m trial run which he won quite well."
Trainer: Clint Lundholm
Weight: 55.5kg
Jockey: Ashley Morgan
Barrier: 2
"I'm really excited about her, she is a 12-month plan that we have had for this race," he said.
"She was a three-year-old who did a lot of things wrong last preparation, she came through Newcastle and won there as well as winning the preview race for the Central District Country Championships qualifier pretty well."
Trainer: Brett Robb
Weight: 54
Jockey: Jake Barrett
Barrier: 5
"She's probably one of the long shots in it but she's been in for a while and she's fit and she always tries her absolute guts our," Robb said.
"She might lack a little in ability but she's got plenty of heart. I don't think I've got a more well horse in the stable. She's bucking out of her skin. She'll probably sit of the speed and be three or four lengths off them but she's going from reserve grade to first grade. I'm not sure how she'll match up but I know she'll try."
Trainer: Clint Lundholm
Weight: 54kg
Jockey: Michael Heagney
Barrier: 9
"I leased from Anthony Thompson and Paul Frampton two years ago, when this race came around I wasn't even thinking about her but a few horses went amiss around the area," he said.
"I thought there was a chance I could get her into the race, this time around she has probably been a little bit unlucky and her run at Dubbo the other day was enough to put her in it."
Trainer: Ian Holland
Weight: 56kg
Jockey: N/A
Barrier: 3
Trainer: Clint Lundholm
Weight: 54kg
Jockey: N/A
Barrier: 12
Trainer: Kieren Hazelton
Weight: 56kg
Jockey: Andrew Banks
Barrier: 7
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
