Darren Hyde's Driving Force will run at Coonamble's Country Championships qualifier on Sunday

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated March 10 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 12:00pm
Dubbo trainer Darren Hyde will be hoping Driving Force produces a career-best run on Sunday. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Only a few years ago, Darren Hyde took out the WRA Country Championships qualifier and now the Dubbo trainer is looking to do it again.

