Coonamble Jockey Club are preparing for their biggest day of the year when they host the Western Qualifier for the Country Championships on Sunday.
For consecutive years, Coonamble has hosted the event which will showcase some of the best horses in the region.
Clint Lundholm dominated the nominations with 10 horses while Brett Robb also is eyeing off a spot in the Country Championships final at Royal Randwick.
Coonamble Jockey Club vice-president Mick Heaney can't wait for Sunday to roll around.
"We've obviously got 18 nominations in the main race which is terrific," he said.
"There are quite a few local owners in the last race as well."
In the main race of the day, the top two finishing horses will qualify for the final and with the winner on Sunday taking home more than $75,000.
The club are predicting a massive crowd to make their way to the track this weekend and Heaney said there are also a few quality jockeys coming also.
"Ash Morgan, Grant Buckley, Ben Looker and Aaron Bullock will all be on a chartered plane," he said.
Minister for Hospitality and Racing Kevin Anderson will make an appearance judging the fashions on the field event with a ticket to the Country Champs final on offer for the winners of the four categories.
Off the track, Heaney knows it will be a wonderful day for all those at the venue.
"We've got the opening of some new overnight stables which will be opening on the morning of the races," he said.
"They will be opened by Scott Kennedy from Racing NSW, we've got 120 nominations for eight races."
On the Saturday night before the races, a Calcutta will be held to raise money for the Coonamble Cancer Survival Fund and on-course improvements at the club.
Previously, more than $25,000 has been raised for charity and Heaney believes there a few strong contenders people may want to get.
"It's pretty sort after between Brett Robb and a couple of ex-locals coming back in Damien Lane and Clint Lundholm," he said.
"There are quite a few owners from here in Watch Me Rumble, as well a few in Raging Rush.
"Ken Waterford and myself plus a few on the committee have ownership as well so hopefully we are all going to Sydney."
The field of 18 will be cut down to 14 with emergencies with four horses to miss out.
The final fields for Sunday's racing will be confirmed later in the week.
