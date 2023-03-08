Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Coonamble Jockey Club are busy preparing for the Western Country Championships qualifier

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
March 8 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coonamble Jockey Club has a knack of attracting big crowds to their races. Picture by Samantha Thompson

Coonamble Jockey Club are preparing for their biggest day of the year when they host the Western Qualifier for the Country Championships on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.