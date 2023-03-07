Dubbo Cycle Club's biggest weekend of the year is only a few days away with the NSW Junior U9-U13 Track Cycling Championships to begin on Saturday.
The new Dubbo Cycle Club Facility will play host to roughly 200 competitors from across the state on Saturday and Sunday for two action-packed days of racing.
Cycle Club president Jason Farr believes the weekend is going to be very exciting for all those involved.
"It will be (a great weekend), the kids have trained hard all year for it," he said.
Dubbo will have about 10 riders competing in the junior categories this weekend and Farr believes the numbers are strong for the home club.
"Definitely the local kids (are keen), you definitely get more when it's here," he said.
"We've been lucky, we've hosted it for about 26 years I think it is."
The Jackson Pascoe trophy will be awarded to the most outstanding rider from across the two days.
The hosting club will be hunting for medals on the track and Farr believes some of the state's best riders will be in town.
"A lot of the top metro riders in those respective age categories will be coming out to race," he said.
"You'll have the time trial and scratch races on the Saturday before the sprint rounds on Sunday."
The club is continuing their successful pathway of developing talent with the likes of Danny Barber, Kurt and Dylan Eather along with Haylee Fuller all coming through the ranks.
The quartet are now among some of the best riders in their respective age groups/disciplines around Australia and Farr believes every club goes through stages where they have a host of competitors.
"We've got 10 local riders racing over the weekend which isn't a bad roll-up for the younger age categories," he said.
"We are looking to get as many new juniors involved as we can but I think every club goes from feast to famine with junior numbers."
While the juniors will be in action across both days, the annual Dubbo Cycle Club Track Open will be held on Saturday night.
Riders will in the men's and women's event have the chance to compete in the Cliff Hazell memorial wheel race.
