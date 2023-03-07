Daily Liberal
Dubbo Cycle Club will host he NSW Junior U9-U13 Track Cycling Championships

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
March 7 2023 - 2:30pm
Dubbo Cycle Club will host the U9-U13 NSW Cycling Junior Championships. Picture supplied

Dubbo Cycle Club's biggest weekend of the year is only a few days away with the NSW Junior U9-U13 Track Cycling Championships to begin on Saturday.

