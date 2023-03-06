Daily Liberal
Dubbo Hippos Triathlon Club were well represented at the recent Husky Triathlon event. Picture supplied

A pair of Dubbo triathletes have qualified for the World Multisport Championships after some impressive performances at the recent Huskisson Triathlon Event.

