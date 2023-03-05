Pinnington Cup TOTW: Veterans fire as the finals fixtures are decided

Welcome to the final RSL Pinnington Cup TOTW for the 2022/23 season.
After 14 rounds of action, the final regular season matches took place on Saturday with a top four now being finalised.
Ahead of the semi-finals this weekend, Newtown Demons and Ducks, Macquarie and RSL Colts White all secured spots in the top four.
CYMS produced their best performances of the season while Newtown United were also impressive.
Let's have a look at who were the round's best performers.
The Ducks have come back this season with a title on their mind and Kempston has led the charge with the bat, becoming one of the most consistent performers in the grade.
Opening the batting for the Ducks, Kempston hit 60 off just 43 balls as Newtown cruised past Rugby's 7/142 and now will get two chances in the finals.
The win for the Ducks means they will now take on Macquarie in the major semi-final, with the winner advancing straight through to the grand final.
One of the performances of the round, Pickering was brutal on Saturday.
After RSL Colts Red was bowled out for 118, Pickering was in a hurry opening the batting and hit 36 off just 15 balls.
The opener hit one four and four sixes before he was caught on the boundary but the damage was already done by then.
It's been a bit of a lean season for Watts but he finished his campaign in style.
The opener played second fiddle to Pickering at times but still managed to peel off 22-ball knock of 52 which included 10 fours as CYMS chased down 118 in just 12 overs.
Sharma's batting has improved out of sight this season and the youngster showed all his class on Saturday.
Taking on Souths, Newtown required 166 for victory, enter Sharma.
The all-rounder made 75 from 82 balls including seven fours and one six as he guided United to a great win over an experienced Souths outfit.
His side may have missed out on the win but Buttsworth was excellent on Saturday.
Taking on RSL Colts White, the Narromine skipper picked up the handy figures of 1/22 before firing with the bat.
Buttsworth hitting 45 from just 48 balls to give Narromine every chance of winning the match before they struggled late to be bowled out 15 runs short of victory.
Against one of the competition's best sides, Stewart never took a backwards step on Saturday.
Facing the Ducks, Stewart came to the crease with his side in trouble at 5/66 before he made a clever 52 not out.
Rotating the strike often and putting the bad ball away, Stewart's innings helped Rugby bat the 40 overs to put up a competitive total.
The RSL Colts White skipper was at his ruthless best with the ball on Saturday in his sides' narrow win over Narromine.
Having lost the toss and being sent in to bat, RSL Colts White's lower order stood up to help guide them to 161.
In reply, Giddings and a man a bit further down on this list ripped through the Narromine batting order late in the game.
Giddings finished with 4/30 from his eight overs as Narromine were bowled out for 144.
CYMS have struggled at times during the season but Cusack has been outstanding.
The veteran seamer was at his best once again on Saturday against RSL Colts Red, taking 4/14 off eight overs to help bowl the opposition for 118.
Cusack's haul from the weekend also takes him to level with Saad Khan on wickets for the season on 24.
Regular readers of this weekly column will be very familiar with this name.
After a few lean weeks, Dutschke returned to form on Saturday against Macquarie taking 3/33 but unfortunately, it wasn't enough in the end.
The Demons quick was excellent early, taking three quick wickets to have Macquarie 3/24 chasing 145.
But the Macquarie lower order stood up and was excellent to guide their side to the minor premiership.
O'Brien showed all his class and experience on Saturday during his side's victory over Newtown Demons.
The battle between the top two sides in the competition didn't disappoint as Macquarie grabbed a close win which also secured them the minor premiership as well.
O'Brien was the star with men in blue with the ball, taking 3/12 from eight overs as the Demons made 9/145 from their 40 overs.
Gill took a pair of early wickets against Narromine on Saturday before coming back on to bowl late in the innings.
The opening bowlers' figures of 3/27 were more than good enough to earn him a spot on this list and not for the first time this season either.
After their narrow win, RSL Colts White will now face Newtown Demons this weekend in the minor semi-final.
