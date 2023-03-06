Kurt Hancock has been involved with the Western Rams juniors for many years now, and he believes they have become a victim of their own success.
Both junior Rams sides missed the finals in the Andrew Johns and Laurie Daley Cup competitions after mixed results against the best underage country footballers, a rarity for the Western organisation.
For the Rams under 18s, a heavy loss in their match on the weekend against Northern Tigers was the reason behind them missing finals while the under 16s shared the same fate.
A long-time Rams juniors coach, Hancock admitted it was going to be a bit of a strange feeling not being part of the finals as the mentor of the under 16s.
"We've got a little bit of work to do," he said.
"Northern are in the same boat us because they have kids travelling from all over the place too.
"You can see now that we are sort of the victim of our own success, especially over the last few years.
"Our players have a pathway to the Panthers and now the other clubs are doing that."
READ ALSO:
Western and Northern both have a lot of area to cover with their sides, making things such as regular training sessions during the week hard to plan.
At one point this season, Hancock even gave his troops a rest from training to help them freshen up away from the game while other sides were on the paddock multiple times a week.
Penrith's connection with the Western region has gone from strength to strength, with the best crop of Western players having the opportunity to train with the powerhouse club.
Currently the most successful club in rugby league, Hancock believes other NRL organisations are starting to copy what Penrith put in place many years ago.
"The Illawarra boys are using the South Coast Dragons, so they are training three days a week," he said.
"Central Coast have the Roosters and they are training multiple times a week. West Tigers have the Macarthur Tigers boys training with their SG Ball team."
But in first season as Rams under 16s coach, Hancock is confident things will improve as the depth of talent in the region continues to grow.
"We have got a bit of an uphill battle but we've still got a pretty good program here," he said.
"We've just got to find a way to speed the boys up a bit more in the short amount of time we get to see them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.