Daily Liberal
Dubbo's Lily Railz has been named in the NSW PSSA Cricket side

Tom Barber
Tom Barber
Updated March 8 2023 - 9:35am, first published 9:30am
Dubbo's Lily Railz was recently named in the NSW PSSA Cricket side. Picture by Alexander Grant

Lily Railz will be flying the flag for Dubbo when she represents the NSW PSSA Girls Cricket side later this year.

