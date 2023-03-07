Lily Railz will be flying the flag for Dubbo when she represents the NSW PSSA Girls Cricket side later this year.
Railz was selected in the side after impressive performances with both bat and ball at Bathurst just a few weeks ago during the state carnival.
Co-captaining Polding alongside Bathurst's Poppi Stephen, Railz admitted she had an excellent time during the week
"The carnival was fun," she said.
"I met a lot of new people who were in my team, the games were all challenging in a good way and I enjoyed every bit of the week."
Taking on the best junior female NSW cricketers, Railz more than held her own with Polding making the final against Sydney West, with the latter taking the win.
Playing in Dubbo for Souths, Railz felt the tournament helped raise her own standards.
"(It was) good, it made me play better," she said.
"I had to learn how to bat on turf properly and I also had to learn how to captain a side."
Railz, Stephen and Charlotte Shoemark were the only Western-based players selected for the NSW side.
The trio will now spend the next three months preparing for the School Sport Australia National Cricket Championships at Darwin from June 3 to 9.
While she was purely focusing on her own performances for Polding, Railz felt she was in with a chance of making the NSW side.
"I felt like I had a 50/50 chance," she said.
"Just because of the number of girls and the standard they played at during the tournament."
Now back in Dubbo, Railz will turn her attention to the DDJCA (Dubbo District Junior Cricket Association) grand finals.
The all-rounders South Dubbo side will take on Wellington in the under 12s A grand final at Lady Cutler South A on Saturday.
With one last game for the local season left, Railz had a few people, in particular, she wished to thank.
"I'd like to thank Dad, my brothers and my coaches," she said.
"Richie Richardson, Greg Rummans and Mat Finlay as well as my teammates at South Dubbo.
"I also want to thank Steve Pryde who was the Polding manager, he really helped me learn during the tournament."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
