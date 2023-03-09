Those from the Orana Region Filipino Australian Association came together at Dubbo Sports World last weekend for a hugely popular basketball carnival.
Teams from Dubbo and Orange were among those who did battle on the court while there was also a real sense of fun and family around the arena.
Those young and old came together for the event and everyone is set to return to the courts again this Saturday when another round of action is held at Sports World.
Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre captured these moments last Saturday.
