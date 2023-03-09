Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Residents and election candidates to voice disapproval of rehab site in public meeting

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
March 10 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A public meeting will be held on March 12 to put forward a petition and discuss concerns about the site of Dubbo's future rehabilitation centre. Picture by Belinda Soole, supplied

People who oppose the announced location for a rehabilitation facility in West Dubbo are planning to raise their concerns at a public meeting on Sunday, March 12.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.