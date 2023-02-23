Daily Liberal
Nsw Election

Dubbo challengers slam rehab location announcement as eleventh-hour election 'stunt'

By Allison Hore
Updated February 24 2023 - 8:37am, first published 4:00am
Labor candidate Josh Black (left) and Shooters candidate Kate Richardson (right) slammed today's announcement. Pictures from file

The announcement of a location for the long-awaited Dubbo drug and alcohol rehab centre has been slammed by candidates for the Labor Party and Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party as being a last-minute election stunt.

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

