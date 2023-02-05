Kate Richardson and Josh Black, challengers of incumbent Dubbo member Dugald Saunders, are adamant on delivering the rehab centre promised in 2021, if elected.
Both candidates have noted the rise in crime and lack of investment in breaking the cycle of addiction in Dubbo. They questioned the Liberal-National Coalition as well as Mr Saunders' efforts in sufficiently addressing the issues.
Shooters, Fishers and Farmer's candidate Ms Richardson first asked what was being done with the money allocated to the drug programs at the launch of her campaign.
"I'm just wondering why [the rehab centre and drug court] are taking so long. It's just strange that it's all coming out now, when there's an election in six weeks time," she said.
If elected to represent the electorate, Ms Richardson swore to step up and promptly deliver the alcohol and other drugs rehabilitation centre.
"I would fight tooth and nail to get it started and done as soon as we possibly could because it's so important that it's set up," she told Daily Liberal without further comment.
Whereas Labor candidate and Dubbo councillor, Josh Black, has called the current government's delay in delivering the rehab centre "an absolute disgrace".
As something that was established as a need for the community almost a decade ago, Cr Black commented on the Nationals's lack of improvements in community safety since 2011, when they first came to power in Dubbo.
"You've got under-investment from government over a long period of time in programs to break the cycle of addiction and crime," Cr Black said.
"They've had 12 years in government to provide something and here we are running around at the last minute after rehab centre was promised over two years ago, and it still hasn't been provided at the 12th hour just before an election.
There's no good reason for [the delay].- Dubbo councillor and Labor candidate Josh Black
He felt the current state government did not take the issue seriously and said it was "unacceptable" from the Coalition.
"[The delay] has cost who knows how many lives in drug overdoses and broken up families, and the crime out there, there's a crime wave," Cr Black said.
"It's a bit like the drug court, not open till the 20th February this year. There is no reason to delay that except more than likely for an election announcement."
He joins other councillors, community advocates, and former addicts who have criticised the delay in the rehab centre.
Dubbo member Dugald Saunders and the Western NSW Local Health District have said they are still working on finalising a parcel of land to build the centre.
If the people chose Cr Black to represent this electorate in the state parliament, he said he would work with stakeholders, council, community, support groups, and victims' groups, to ensure comprehensive consultations were done for the rehab centre.
"If I were elected, I think we'd have to look at what model is put up by the Liberal-National government, if they put up a model and a site before the election. We don't know what they may propose at the moment," he said.
"I would like to be part of delivering the rehab centre at a great site with a model that the community has been consulted on and supports.
"There's a whole range of community groups that haven't really been consulted properly on the site or the model."
Cr Black said the Labor government fully supported rehabilitation and other measures to "break the scourge" of addiction in crime. He said people had a chance to change things this election.
"If people want change then they need to change their vote," Cr Black said.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.