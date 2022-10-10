More than a year since the Dubbo drug court was announced, the Attorney General has shunned questions about its opening being delayed till 2023.
Last month, Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders and Attorney General Mark Speakman announced that the drug court, previously scheduled to open in June this year, would now open on February 20, next year. The news came the same day the NSW Government announced half a billion dollars in drug reform, in response to recommendations made in an ice inquiry almost three years ago.
Upon questioning, Mr Saunders said Mr Speakman would provide responses.
The Daily Liberal reached out to Mr Speakman's office with queries, one of which asked to explain the delay in opening the drug court, but he failed to respond to that question.
The much-awaited 12-month minimum drug court program aims to break the cycle of addiction and crime with health, education and social support. Up to 80 eligible adult offenders can enrol at a time.
As part of the program, participants have to submit to regular drug testing and court appearances. Prison remains an option if people do not complete the program successfully.
Mr Speakman said the drug court would be a "multi-agency response to drug-related offending".
"Success in the Drug Court program takes commitment and hard work, but it is a tried and tested program which helps break the cycle of dependency and reoffending and can hand people their lives back. It will change many lives for the better," he said.
The NSW Government had committed ongoing funding of $27.9 million over four financial years to establish the drug court in Dubbo, a portion of which has already been used to buy necessary equipment and to set up case management systems.
Since this was done after the announcement of the court in financial year 2021-22, it is unclear whether the four years of funding will end in 2025, two years after the court is scheduled to officially open.
Further funding will be used before the opening date on February 20 to pay contractors and employ staff in operational roles.
Mr Speakman's other responses included that the interagency working group formed to establish the drug court had been making some progress.
"An interagency working group, made up of representatives from across the justice and health sectors has been undertaking important work to establish the Drug Court in Dubbo as a matter of priority," he said.
"This includes recruiting and training additional staff across these sectors, updating interagency business processes, establishing a network of services to support program participants, delivering office accommodation for staff, creating additional specialist beds in custody, and developing and delivering stakeholder education. Funding is available to support these activities."
Mr Speakman said information sessions for local health and community service providers will be available soon, ahead of "further engagement with these sectors to establish a network of services to support program participants."
"Further community engagement and education activities will be undertaken in the lead up to commencement, including education for the local legal profession. Details of these activities will be released in due course," he said.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
