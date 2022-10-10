Dubbo on track for wettest October in over 30 years

Dubbo has now recorded its wettest year in 49 years and, only a week into the month, the town's already on track to have its wettest October on record.
Already this month Dubbo has seen 106.6 millimetres of rain, more than any other October since 2005 when 112.0 millimetres fell on the town. With between 10 and 20 millimetres of rain expected to fall on Dubbo this Friday, this could be Dubbo's wettest October on record.
So far this year, over 882 millimetres have been recorded in Dubbo.
Last Friday was the wettest day of the month so far, with 53.2 millimetres falling in Dubbo. Saturday saw a slight reprieve with rainfall dropping to 38.2 millimetres.
The deluge resulted in flooding along much of the riverside in Dubbo over the weekend, with the Macquarie River peaking at 8.63 metres at around 12:45pm Sunday.
People staying at the Western Plains Tourist Park were forced to evacuate just before 2:00am as water inundated the site and many roads were closed leading to traffic chaos as school returned this morning.
This week will see some relief for residents, with no rain predicted from Monday through to Thursday and the weekend also expected to see some sun.
In Wellington, 90.4 millimetres of rain have fallen so far in October - Friday being the wettest day so far with 53.2 millimetres of rain and 38 millimetres falling on Saturday.
Minor flooding continues in Wellington, where the Macquarie river is expected to peak tonight at 7.50 metres. The Bell River at Wellington peaked at 6.27 metres early yesterday morning and is currently falling.
West of Dubbo, this month's rainfall has been slightly lower with 64.6 millimetres of rain recorded at the research station in Trangie in the month to date. Saturday was the wettest day in Trangie, with 35.0 millimetres of rain falling and 21.6 on Friday.
The Macquarie River at Narromine peaked at 12.30 metres this morning, with moderate flooding.
In Warren, the Macquarie river may reach around 9.60 metres later tonight and into tomorrow morning based on upstream flooding - this would lead to short-term isolation for the town, cutting off all road access.
WaterNSW reports Burrendong Dam is currently steady at 138.7 percent full. They are "confident" there is enough room for spillage into flood mitigation areas before water will end up into the already-flooded Macquarie River system.
Releases from Burrendong Dam were around 45,000 megalitres a day and rising as of this morning.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
