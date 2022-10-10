Daily Liberal
Dubbo on track for wettest October in over 30 years

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated October 10 2022 - 1:46am, first published 1:19am
Residents check out the river levels near the Dubbo visitor information centre on the weekend. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Dubbo has now recorded its wettest year in 49 years and, only a week into the month, the town's already on track to have its wettest October on record.

Local News

