Flood evacuation order chaotic for Western Plains Tourist Park owner and customers

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated September 19 2022 - 7:10am, first published 5:53am
Amit Kumar, owner of Western Plains Tourist Park in Dubbo. Picture by Amy McIntyre

After State Emergency Services issued a flood evacuation order for a riverside tourist park, eight hours of commotion followed for its owner and customers.

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

