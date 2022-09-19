After State Emergency Services issued a flood evacuation order for a riverside tourist park, eight hours of commotion followed for its owner and customers.
About 120 people were asked to leave Western Plains Tourist Park after SES issued the order on Friday morning around 10 am. Park owner Amit Kumar said it was "a complete headache" and "complete chaos".
"It was a big hassle for [the customers], more than it was for me," he said.
Tourist park customers were asked to relocate to Victoria park while some others stayed with family and friends. Multiple caravans had to be towed and the process went on till sundown.
"[SES] let us know that river could reach to this end and it will be a threat so using precautionary safety measures, they told us to evacuate until further notice," Mr Kumar said.
The order was eventually lifted the following morning at 10 am. All customers returned to the park, but some were unhappy.
"Our customers were not happy to leave, they were displaced," Mr Kumar said.
"They complained the next day that they lost their money... their valuables, somebody had stolen their things in Victoria Park."
Mr Kumar also had to give refunds to his customers and lost money.
"We have not considered the financial side of it. Nobody's going to pay, not the insurance company, not this, not that," he said. "As a businessman I just saw our loss, we lost reputation as well."
However, he was grateful for community members who came forward to offer help in towing caravans for the park's residents.
"Many thanks to them," Mr Kumar said.
The water from the Wambuul Macqurie river did not end up inundating the tourist park, but Mr Kumar said complying with the SES's precautionary order was the "right" thing to do.
Bageshri Savyasachi
