Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Photos from the flooding at Dubbo and Wellington

Nick Guthrie
AM
By Nick Guthrie, and Amy McIntyre
Updated September 17 2022 - 1:08am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Footage from the flooding at Wellington on Friday

It was a dramatic day for many in the western area on Friday as minor to moderate flooding was recorded at a number of locations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

AM

Amy McIntyre

Photographer

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.