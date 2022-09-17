Make sure your property is safe before entering. Check for damage to windows, walls and the roof and be careful of potential dangers including asbestos.

Make sure the electricity and gas is turned off before going inside. Use a torch to carry out inspections inside buildings

If power points, electrical equipment, appliances or electrical hot water systems have been exposed to floodwater or are water damaged in any way, they must be inspected by a qualified electrician before use

Gas appliances and gas bottles that have been exposed to floodwater should be inspected for safety before use

Wear suitable protective clothing, including boots and gloves when cleaning up

Be aware of any slip, trip or fall hazards

Never eat food which has been in contact with floodwater

Only use clean utensils and personal items