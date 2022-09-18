Daily Liberal
Nineteen rescued in Dubbo and Wellington floods, SES prepares for more flooding

By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated September 18 2022 - 9:36am, first published 6:30am
Showground road in Wellington inundated with water. Picture by Amy McIntyre

State Emergency Services have conducted 19 rescues over the last three days of flooding across the Central West.

