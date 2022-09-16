Make sure your property is safe before entering. Check for damage to windows, walls and the roof and be careful of potential dangers including asbestos.



Make sure the electricity and gas is turned off before going inside. Use a torch to carry out inspections inside buildings



If power points, electrical equipment, appliances or electrical hot water systems have been exposed to floodwater or are water damaged in any way, they must be inspected by a qualified electrician before use



Gas appliances and gas bottles that have been exposed to floodwater should be inspected for safety before use



Wear suitable protective clothing, including boots and gloves when cleaning up



Be aware of any slip, trip or fall hazards



Never eat food which has been in contact with floodwater



Only use clean utensils and personal items

