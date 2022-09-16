The Macquarie River peaked in Dubbo at 7.3m at approximately 1am on Saturday, September 17.
At approximately 12:30am, Dubbo Regional Council (DRC) working closely with SES, Transport for NSW and local police, reduced the Emile Serisier Bridge to one lane each way. Staff maintained a consistent flow of traffic without redirection.
An excavator is now on the bridge clearing debris. The traffic flow is still one lane south and eastbound with the anticipation to fully reopen the bridge by 12pm.
The NSW SES has also confirmed it is safe to return to the Western Plains Tourist Park after water levels peaked.
Flood levels have dropped but those heading to the park should take care as flood damage can be widespread and utilities may not be in service.
Pedestrian bridges remain closed.
Bligh Street Dubbo has now been reopened.
At Wellington, the water levels are dropping but minor flooding is expected to continue occurring along the Bell Rover on Saturday.
Wellington's Renshaw McGirr Way at the Bell River crossing, is now open.
Duke of Wellington Bridge remains closed.
The flood waters are now approaching Narromine where minor flooding is already occurring and a moderate flood peak is likely overnight Saturday into Sunday.
Minor flooding continues along the Macquarie River at Warren, where river levels are expected to begin rising again overnight Saturday into Sunday and may reach the major flood level on Monday. A peak has also been observed along the Little River at Obley.
Minor flood levels peaked at Mendooran overnight Friday into Saturday. River levels have eased below the minor flood level during Saturday morning.
No further flooding is expected in the Castlereagh River The Castlereagh River at Mendooran is currently below the minor flood level at 3.16 metres and falling. River level will continue to ease during the weekend.
SES guidelines:
If your property has been affected by floodwater:
Dubbo Regional Council, the SES, Transport for NSW and local police have closed one westbound lane of the Emile Serisier Bridge. The eastbound lanes remain open.
In the event of a full closure of the Emile Serisier Bridge, traffic will not be able to enter Cobra Street from adjoining streets. Access to Cobra Street will be via Wheelers Lane only. This will be done to account for the extra traffic movements on the LH Ford Bridge.
Bligh Street Dubbo remains closed to all traffic.
A full list of road closures in the Dubbo Regional Council area can be found here.
The Emile Serisier Bridge in Dubbo will close when water begins to flow over the deck.
To account for the extra traffic movements on the LH Ford Bridge, following the closure of the Emile Serisier Bridge, Dubbo Regional Council has announced traffic will not be able to enter Cobra Street from adjoining streets. Access to Cobra Street will be via Wheelers Lane Dubbo only.
Bligh Street Dubbo has now been closed to all traffic.
If commuters have parked their vehicles in the Bligh Street area, they have been urged to move them as soon as possible.
Residents, guests and staff at the Western Plains Tourist Park have been ordered to evacuate immediately.
Those people have been told to relocate to the premises of family and friends and move their caravans and campers to Victoria Park Oval Carpark 1, Darling Street, Dubbo.
All residents, guests and staff from the location on the corner of Bligh and Butje streets must leave the high danger area and move to safety now.
Once floodwater enters the area around the park road access will be cut and all sewerage and power may be lost.
Anyone who remains after 5pm will become inundated by floodwater and it may be too dangerous for SES to rescue them.
Where to go: Caravans and campers can relocate to Victoria Park Oval Carpark 1, Darling Street, Dubbo.
Anyone currently in self-isolation due to COVID-19 should contact the Public Health Unit on 1300 066 055 before leaving your home, but do not delay evacuating.
Here is what's expected for Dubbo:
In Wellington, a moderate flood peak was reached on Friday morning. The Bell River at Wellington peaked at 7.56 metres around 7am on Friday and by the afternoon it was 6.9m and falling with moderate flooding.
Various other areas around the Central West are also being impacted by rising waters.
The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) has issued an evacuation warming for the Western Plains Tourist Park, Dubbo.
The Macquarie River water levels at Dubbo continue to rise and it is expected to exceed the moderate flood level of 7.9m around 5pm, Friday, and may peak near 8.3m later in the night.
Further rises beyond that are possible and flooding is expected to inundate low lying areas of Western Plains Tourist Park, on the corner of Bultje and Bligh streets, with residents there told to prepare to evacuate.
Residents, campers and caravanners in Western Plains Tourist Park in Dubbo should prepare to evacuate within the next two-three hours and evacuate when instructed to do so.
An Evacuation Order will be issued by the NSW SES if evacuation is required.
Caravans and campers can relocate to Victoria Park Oval Carpark 1, Darling Street, should that happen.
The SES has also warned:
Elsewhere, major flooding is possible at Warren on Monday while moderate flooding could continue at Dubbo and Narromine this weekend.
Minor flooding continues at Wellington and the Mitchell Highway is still closed in both directions between Molong and Wellington due to flooding at Neurea and Cundumbul.
River level rises have also been observed along the Little River at Obley.
Moderate rainfall on Thursday has led to river level rises along the Castlereagh River. A near minor flood peak is expected to pass through Mendooran Friday evening.
Peak height predictions downstream of Dubbo will be made when upstream peaks are observed.
The Macquarie River at Dubbo is expected to pass the minor flood level of 5.5m on Friday afternoon.
Upstream rainfall is causing waters to rise and moderate flooding is expected at both Dubbo and Narromine.
The Macquarie River at Dubbo could reach the moderate flood level (7.9m) on Friday night and a number of precautions are already being taken.
At 1pm, Friday September 16, Dubbo Regional Council will close:
In other closures around Dubbo:
At Wellington, minor flooding is occurring along the Macquarie River.
READ ALSO:
Minor flooding continues along the Macquarie River at Warren, where river levels are expected to begin rising again over the weekend and may reach the major flood level on Monday.
River level rises have also been observed along the Little River at Obley.
At Narromine, the Macquarie River is likely to exceed the minor flood level (5.50 m) Saturday morning.
The river level may reach the moderate flood level (9.10 m) overnight Saturday into Sunday and the Back Warren Road may be impacted by floodwater at this height.
Moderate to heavy rainfall since Thursday morning has also caused minor flooding along the Bogan River at Peak Hill, where a peak is likely around midday Friday.
Downstream at Dandaloo, an earlier flood peak is causing minor flooding, where river levels are likely to peak around midday Friday.
These floodwaters may cause minor flooding at Mudall from around Monday next week.
NSW SES volunteers across the Central West have already responded to a large number of flood rescues from both passenger and commercial vehicles.
"The overwhelming number of these rescues were the result of people ignoring road closed signs and driving into flood water," the SES said in a statement.
"It is dangerous, it is illegal and it could kill you.
"As you wake this morning, please make a sensible decision when you get to a flooded causeway or creek - and turn around - don't drown."
Macquarie River heights:
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
