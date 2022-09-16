The Henry Lawson Way to Grenfell has been closed as of 5.30pm Thursday, and the Lachlan Valley Way to Cowra remains closed with the detour now via the Newell Highway and MidWestern Highway.
The Escort Way between Forbes and Eugowra has been opened to SUVs, 4WDs and heavy vehicles only. Light vehicles detour via Parkes.
Stay up to date via Forbes Shire Council's website.
The Lachlan River, Belubula River and Mandagery Creek are all on a renewed flood watch with continuing and forecast wet weather.
A trough and cold front are expected to bring widespread moderate rainfall to New South Wales during Thursday and Friday with severe thunderstorms possible.
The highest falls are likely during Thursday through the inland, particularly in the Central West and North West Slopes and Plains.
This rainfall may cause flooding along rivers in parts of the North West, Central West and South West inland catchments from late Thursday, many of which are experiencing ongoing flooding due to previous rainfall in recent weeks.
Minor to moderate flooding is possible along parts of the Upper Lachlan and Belubula Rivers, with minor flooding also possible along the Mandagery Creek.
The existing flooding is already impacting roads around Forbes as the water sprawls across country.
In the Upper Lachlan catchment minor to moderate flooding is occurring and a flood warning is current, with renewed rises and prolonged flooding likely with the forecast rainfall.
Catchments are currently wet or saturated from rainfall in recent weeks.
The current flood peak is coming through Forbes with the river expected to peak at 9.7m late Thursday into Friday with moderate flooding.
The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir may peak near 5.80 metres during Friday, with moderate flooding.
The Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream may peak near the major flood level (7.70m) over the weekend.
The list of roads closed or impacted by water increased overnight after the river reached the moderate flood level in Forbes, updates can be found on the Forbes Shire Council website and Live Traffic.
The State Emergency Services urges everyone to continue to monitor the weather systems as they move through the area.
Heavy downpours may lead to flash flooding, which can cause dangerous conditions on roads and near water courses. The catchment is fully saturated, and any rainfall will result in runoff straight away.
People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should prepare for increasing flood effects.
Water NSW has cut water releases from Wyangala Dam, and will monitor inflows generated by the latest rain event, a statement released Thursday says.
Water NSW has been releasing water to create storage capacity at the dam, but reduced releases to allow downstream tributary flows to pass.
As of Thursday, Wyangala Dam was at 95.8 per cent. It had been reduced as low as 93.6 per cent last Friday.
