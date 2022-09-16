Daily Liberal
Lachlan, Belubula and Mandagery rivers on renewed flood watch

By Newsroom
Updated September 16 2022 - 5:17am, first published 1:00am
The Forbes to Cowra road on Wednesday, it closed Thursday morning with water. Picture by Federation Fotos.

The Henry Lawson Way to Grenfell has been closed as of 5.30pm Thursday, and the Lachlan Valley Way to Cowra remains closed with the detour now via the Newell Highway and MidWestern Highway.

