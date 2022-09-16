Astronomical. Powerful. Scary.
Those were the words residents used to describe the scene in Wellington on Friday, September 16.
The Bell River well and truly exceed the moderate flood level, with SES crews working tirelessly to close roads and sand bag properties.
Clancy Wright and her family were cut off from the town due to road closures and had to drive out to Geurie before coming into town so her son could attend school.
"We've been cut off a few times now so it's not too out of the normal," she said.
Ms Wright's parents and sister were trapped, living between Wellington and Molong, where flooding had started on Thursday evening.
"Hopefully it goes down in the next 24 hours," she said.
Growing up around the area, Ms Wright said she hadn't seen the flooding this bad since the 1990s.
"It just has so much power, I'm just amazed, we've had 15 years of drought and now it has been constant rain," she said.
"It's just awe-inspiring."
Ms Wright said they were told it would be a mild flood, but looking out at the water, she said it was "well and truly over that".
As a local vet, she said that local producers should keep stock off lower flood plains and to not let animals, especially dogs, go swimming in the water.
"Just stay out of it, it's really simple, everyone needs to stay safe," she said.
Her young son Hamish pointed out to the distance.
"There were soccer fields there," he said.
Local resident Steve said the sight was "astronomical" and people wouldn't be able to comprehend the noise unless they were there.
"You see it on the news but when you really stand there, only then can you realise the nature of it," he said.
The man, who had only resided in Wellington for two years, said he'd never seen it like this before.
"There were gumtrees falling down and just flowing into the river, these grounds had only just been resealed and the fields were ready for sport," he said.
"I feel sorry for the council workers, this will be a real test of the workmanship on some of the bridges and roads in town."
Another family which was just driving through said they saw the flood water and were stopped due to road closures.
"I hadn't been here since I was 12-years-old, it was the last thing I expected to see when driving through the town," she said.
"I've heard there was a soccer field below that water, I might have to come back to see."
With Wellington police driving around monitoring the situations, Mt Arthur Rural Fire Service [RFS] were also on the scene.
"We've been out since 3am when we were called to a truck rescue," a spokesperson said.
The RFS was working closely with the SES, Police and other fire crews to sand bag properties and perform rescues.
"It's a very scary situation, we've done multiple flood rescues, including one where a child was on top of the roof of a car," they said.
"We understand that sometimes people don't see the water in the dark, but please take extra caution."
The spokesperson said Mt Arthur RFS will continue to monitor the situation and step in when needed.
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said residents had ignored road closed signs which was "disappointing" because they had to be rescued from their vehicles.
"That puts other peoples lives at risk at a time when resources are already slightly stretched when flood response measures are in place," he said.
"Don't walk, ride or drive through flood waters, don't ignore road closed signs, it's for your own safety."
SES Chief Superintendant David Monk, Western Zone Commander said the Bell River in Wellington peaked at 10am on Friday, September 16 but that hadn't stopped certain residents from taking unnecessary risks.
"Overnight sadly we saw a number of flood rescues our crews were active in, driving in flood water or ignoring signs and not driving to conditions, this tied up our resources last night and this morning," he said.
"Please check your route before travelling...we want people to remain safe and don't drive through flood waters."
NSW Police - Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree, Western Region Commander said the police were working closely with the SES and other emergency services.
"Four people were rescued because they were driving across flood waters, it is really dangerous and putting not only your life at risk but putting emergency services at risk," he said.
Mr Monk said the Orana region wasn't out of the woods just yet as the wet weather is set to continue which will see more river banks erode.
"Avoid standing on the banks to watch those waters flow," he said.
"Anybody that requires flood assistance should call the SES on 132500, because crews are available to provide transport and resupply assistance that has been isolated."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.