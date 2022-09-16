Hundreds of locals have been meeting at Sandy beach every Saturday since 2015 for the Dubbo parkrun.
The five kilometre community event is free and has attracted hundreds of people of all ages who book their spots weeks in advance. 11 volunteers are needed each week to set up the event which is headed by five run directors.
"Participants can run, walk, jog, volunteer, spectate, bring their dog, their kids, bring the pram, it really is for everyone!," run director Miriam Morris said.
"There's babies, kids, teens, young adults, older adults and veterans that come! Age is no limit."
The weekly run takes place at Dubbo's Sandy beach park. Organisers say it is the "perfect balance".
It has a large grassed area near the walking path, suitable for a start/finish spot with public restrooms and parking that accommodate large numbers of people.
Following along the Macquarie river, Sandy beach boasts native greenery and very few buildings in sight. The walk is centrally located but it still doesn't feel like one is in the centre of town.
You feel like you are a world away!- Miriam Morris
Parkrun is a global organisation which started in 2004 at Bushy park in the UK. It made its way to Australia's Gold Coast in 2011.
Ms Morris had already participated in parkrun at Newcastle and Tamworth. When she moved to Dubbo for work, she hoped the town would embrace and enjoy the concept of a community run.
She successfully launched Dubbo parkrun in July 2015 with 237 participants.
"We had amazing support from the running community and the council," she said.
"We consistently have great participation and volunteer numbers."
In warmer months about 200 to 300 runners take part in the parkrun while the number dips to 150 to 200 in the winter. The average participant takes 37 minutes to complete the circuit and usually 30 per cent of people walk the whole way.
The event volunteers often include people interested in volunteering together in a group, such as teachers, members of Dubbo Touch Committee and Paramount Tennis Club.
Dubbo parkrun is also a social gathering and according to Ms Morris, it isn't all about completing the five kilometres.
"Its catching up with friends, its spending time outside, its getting your body moving, its volunteering for your community or enjoying coffee afterwards," she said.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
