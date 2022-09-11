Daily Liberal
Council

Dubbo Regional Council set to upgrade the signage at Tracker Riley Cycleway

Ciara Bastow
Updated September 11 2022 - 5:18am, first published 4:00am
The current Tracker Riley signs with the new proposed signage. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Residents will notice new wayfinding signage around the 14 kilometre Macquarie River and Tracker Riley Cycle and Walkway in the near future.

Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

