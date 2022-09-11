Residents will notice new wayfinding signage around the 14 kilometre Macquarie River and Tracker Riley Cycle and Walkway in the near future.
At the standing committee meeting on Thursday, August 8 Dubbo Regional councillors unanimously voted on endorsing the new signage to replace what was currently along the track.
The Tracker Riley Cycle and Walkway forms a 13.65 kilometre loop around the Macquarie River from the Emile Seriser Bridge in the north to the Shibble Bridge in the South.
The existing wayfinding and regulatory signage was developed in 1996, with colours representing the original Dubbo flag.
In a report to Dubbo Regional councillors, it states the original signage has "served its purpose" but is now "outdated" and doesn't represent the "vibrancy of Dubbo".
This project is proposed to be extended to include sites of interest, provide information on Tracker Riley himself and provide educational and environmental information at significant sites along the way.
Chief Executive Officer Murray Wood said there would be opportunities for residents to have a say on the design.
"Given it's Tracker Riley, having a Wiradjuri design or element is important," he said.
"What we are putting in front of you is the layout and the style and the series of different signs you will see, it is subject to a grant so we do have to deliver within the timelines."
Mayor Mathew Dickerson said he had noticed more people using Tracker Riley which meant it was time to upgrade the signage.
"There is a fair bit of variety of signage there as well, I'm quite excited by the actual new signage style and it's in concept form at this stage but they will be refined further," he said.
"I think consistency around the whole area can be a really powerful tourism product that we don't really see.
Cr Dickerson said he was very excited to see the signage come to fruition.
"The really exciting part about it is that it cost us nothing, so all that money was coming from external funding sources which is fantastic," he said.
DRC was successful in receiving a $250,000 Federal Government Local Roads and Community Infrastructure grant to use on the signage.
This new suite of signage will uses architectural grade timber that has a life expectancy of 35 - 40 years.
The faceplate is engraved aluminium with resin inserts for maps and additional information. The smaller directional sign is engraved aluminium and would be expected to have a lifespan of 10 to 15 years.
Following the endorsement of the signage suite, work will commence on the development of the individual faceplates to enable the placement of an order for the supply and installation of the wayfinding signage.
At the same time, a review of the original report will be undertaken to ensure that the type and location of each of the signs is still relevant. Incorporation of Wiradjuri design elements on the faceplates to be developed in consultation with community representatives.
Work on providing an upgrade to the interpretive biographical information on Tracker Riley can also commence in consultation with family.
It is anticipated that this project can be finalised by June 2023.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport.
