International Women's Disc Golf Tournament comes to Dubbo

By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated August 2 2022 - 5:49am, first published 5:30am
Eight years ago, a passionate disc golfer paid for first the few baskets at Sandy Beach. Now, his contributions have led to Dubbo hosting one of the biggest worldwide disc golf events this weekend.

