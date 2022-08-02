Eight years ago, a passionate disc golfer paid for first the few baskets at Sandy Beach. Now, his contributions have led to Dubbo hosting one of the biggest worldwide disc golf events this weekend.
The International Women's Disc Golf Tournament will be taking place at Dubbo's Sandy Beach course on August 7.
"Disc golf just might be the fastest growing sport you've never heard of," Dubbo Disc Golf Club president Brett Chambers said.
Much like traditional golf, disc golf is played with specially designed discs, also known as frisbees.
The sport really took off in Dubbo when the late Kevin Rugg popularised it in 2016. He led the disc golf club back then and even initiated the Dubbo Charge, an inaugural two-day tournament.
He was introduced to disc golf by his son from Canberra, which is home to three disc golf courses.
With Kevin Rugg's unfortunate passing two weeks ago, Mr Chambers said the Sunday tournament would be pay a tribute to the disc golfing legend.
"It's really sad... a really big loss for us," Mr Chambers said.
So far, 21 people have registered for the event with Dubbo's Gabriela Furdek and Brianna Snare competing for top ranks.
On the day, they will be pit against disc golfers from eight different countries including New Zealand, Finland, and USA.
To compete, players will be at their local club's disc golf course playing rounds sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA).
The PDGA will then create an average score for all the players and will rank them globally from number one to hundred.
Australia's highest rated disc golf player is Cassie Sweetten from Melbourne, Victoria. She ranked 16th in the women's open. In the junior girl's category, Molong's Lily Nicholson-Love is ranked 59th.
More than 4,000 people are registered disc golf players in Australia, coupled with those who play for leisure, Mr Chambers expects this number to be much higher.
The International Women's Disc Golf Tournament was designed to be a virtual competition held every alternate year but Mr Chambers said it has been running for two years in a row now to "catch up after COVID-19".
"We've seen a several hundred per cent growth in disc golf in the last two years with [the pandemic]," he said.
According to him, people who played ultimate frisbee came to play disc golf when organised sport was cancelled.
"There's been a really big explosion... It's sort of a worldwide phenomenon," Mr Chambers said.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
