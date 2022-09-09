Born and raised in the Central West, growing up in the country and identifying as gay, wasn't an easy feat for Nicholas Steepe by any means.
"The biggest hurdle was that there was a real lack of role models and it goes back to the old saying - 'you cant be what you cant see'," Mr Steepe said.
Advertisement
"I didn't really have anyone to look up to or see myself reflected in."
To date, he's since been one of the region's major players in advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community - working toward changing the script, shifting perception and stripping the narrative right back to human connection.
READ ALSO:
A community that continues to be instrumental in his life today, Mr Steepe stumbled across a scholarships and mentoring program with The Pinnacle Foundation, seven years ago.
For young students between the ages of 18 and 26 years old, the program pairs scholars with someone who has "trod the same path" as their recipient - all of who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and/or asexual.
"I was living in Bathurst and my mentor was in Bathurst - we had structured monthly Zoom meetings once a month and I still remain in touch with him," he said.
"He worked in a regional area, he was out and proud in a regional area with his beautiful partner and his children and it did, it gave me hope - that I could remain in a regional area and have all of that without having to run away to Sydney."
Born in Coolah before moving to Dubbo at the age of 10 - and going on to become the president of the Central West Rainbow Alliance - Mr Steepe studied at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst for two years.
He's conquered a string of academic feats, with his latest achievement being the attainment of a Masters of Social Work degree, and now works as The Pinnacle Foundation's rural and regional volunteer.
Reaching capability, security and confidence at its core, this is why feeling accepted and "at home" has also been an imperative factor in Mr Steepe's journey from the outset.
"Having connection to home and a sense of community, keeps people there," he said.
"We don't want to lose all of the talents and skills that people take away to the city, because they don't have that acceptance or inclusion.
"That's why I'm so passionate about regional and rural inclusion in particular, because everyone has the right to feel safe - regardless of their postcode."
The rise of advocates and leaders in the rainbow community, Mr Steepe said, is an instrumental factor - particularly in country-based settings.
These role models can have a huge hold on go-getter attitudes and a sense of belonging, along with instilling courage and boosting presence of those within the LGBTQI+ community.
Advertisement
"The more we have these mentors, the more it says to the next generation 'it's okay to be who you are and you're loved and supported here'," he said.
"That's why organisations like Pinnacle fuels those future leaders all across Australia to make the change that it needs.
"I think we have come a really long way [in society] and there is more visibility, you know - the Wagga Mardi Gras, the Hay Mardi Gras - it does start to shift that old narrative, but I think we do still have a long way to go."
Tailored services in the Central West are also in need of an increase, with Mr Steepe saying that many in the LGBTQI+ community find themselves having to commute - such as travelling to metropolitan areas in order to access the appropriate medical-related services.
"Particularly, in terms of support services and again, visibility, people who are trans and gender diverse often have to go to Sydney to access a healthcare professional - someone who understands and who can help them along that journey - and that's not okay," he said.
Advertisement
"So, for me, that's one of the priorities in the rainbow community."
In Sydney, for example, Mr Steepe said that there are droves of support groups, including services dedicated to those who identify as LGBTQI+.
Though, in the western region, he said there's "very, very far and few in between" and often, word of mouth is used as a leading tool - as opposed to the active, explicit promotion of inclusion.
Working at Bathurst's CSU as an advisor for equity, diversion and inclusion, Mr Steepe also had a significant role in creating new waves of change while on-campus.
A memorable moment went down on May 17, which is International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia [IDAHOBIT].
"We raised the rainbow flags on each of the campuses, in Bathurst and in Orange, and last year, we installed rainbow stairs at the Orange CSU campus - and they're permanent now," he said.
Advertisement
"So, it's that visible sign of inclusion that sends that positive message - that it's okay to be who you are in these country towns; that you don't have to go to somewhere like Sydney to get that."
The more we have these mentors, the more it says to the next generation 'it's okay to be who you are and you're loved and supported here'.- Nic Steepe on the importance of organisations like The Pinnacle Foundation
Over the years, Mr Steepe's family dynamics have gradually shifted to a safe place, with the themes of inclusivity and acceptance a result of communication, exposure and connection.
Though, when he first told his immediate relatives of his sexual identity, he said that telling his family he was bisexual was " the safest option at the time."
"My mum and most of my family were that kind of demographic where they didn't really know a gay person and it was a negative thing, because they didn't really understand it when I first came out," Mr Steepe said.
"My brother, he threatened to put me in hospital if I turned "full gay" and a couple of years later, he became one of my biggest advocates - and it's because he had that exposure and he saw past my sexuality.
Advertisement
"So, it does take a shift and people aren't going to change overnight, but it's about having real conversations, connecting and having people saying 'hey, it's okay to be whoever you are - it's okay to be whoever you want to be'."
Ultimately, his hope is that more and more leaders will emerge.
While those who identify as LGBTQI+ may confuse those who don't, Mr Steepe also hopes this will change with time.
"At the end of the day, people who are within the rainbow community we're still people, first and foremost," he said.
Yes, it might be scary or yes, you might be hesitant to engage with someone ... but at the end of the day, it's about human connection.- Nic Steepe on shifting attitudes toward people with the LGBTQI+ community
Advertisement
"I've seen such a shift in people who meet me, who get to know me, who see past my sexuality and actually see me for the person that I am. That's the message that I hope I can send - that our sexuality, our identity; it doesn't define us.
"Through meeting people and getting to know them, it starts to shift that perception. Yes, it might be scary or yes, you might be hesitant to engage with someone ... but at the end of the day, it's about human connection - it's about connecting with that person as an individual."
This, is exactly why he tells his story - which is the one that he feels, and will always feel, the most proud of.
Applications for The Pinnacle Foundation's 2023 scholarships close on August 31. For more information on how to apply, head online to the website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.