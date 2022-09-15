Motorists are being urged to take extra caution as fast-moving floodwaters across the region have caused a number of road closures.
The Mitchell Highway is closed in both directions between Molong and Wellington. Due to the flooding at Neurea and Cundumbul, motorists are advised to delay their travel through the area as there is no suitable diversion at this time.
The Bell River at Molong peaked on Thursday night and business owners were joined by SES crews from Molong, Orange and Bathurst in preparation for flooding in the lower areas of the town, with persistent rain across Thursday and more predicted on the radar into Friday.
READ ALSO:
The Bell River may exceed the moderate flood level at Wellington on Friday morning.
Minor flooding also continues along the Macquarie River at Warren, where river levels are expected to begin rising again over the weekend and may reach the moderate flood level on Sunday.
In terms of what is being expected at both Wellington and Warren:
Wellington
The following roads have been closed in Wellington:
Warren
The following roads may be affected by floodwater in Warren:
Minor to major flooding remains possible for the Macquarie River.
NSW SES volunteers across the Central West are currently responding to a large number of flood rescues from both passenger and commercial vehicles.
"The overwhelming number of these rescues were the result of people ignoring road closed signs and driving into flood water," the SES said in a statement.
"It is dangerous, it is illegal and it could kill you.
"As you wake this morning, please make a sensible decision when you get to a flooded causeway or creek - and turn around - don't drown."
Some other roads in the Central West are also affected by flooding:
At Forbes, Lachlan Valley Way is closed in all directions at Ercildoune Lane.
Motorists travelling to Gooloogong can divert via the Newell Highway, Mid Western Highway, Gooloogong Road, and Warraderry Way.
Those travelling to Cowra can divert via Wongajong Road, Red Bed Road, Wirrinya Road, Newell Highway and Mid Western Highway.
Also at Forbes, The Escort Way is closed in both directions between Parkes-Eugowra Road and Riflerange Road.
Traffic can divert via Newell Highway to Parkes, Clarinda Street and Eugowra Road to Eugowra.
For the latest traffic information, download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.