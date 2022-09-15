Daily Liberal
Bikers roll the dice to help make Christmas special for rural kids doing it tough

By Allison Hore
Updated September 15 2022 - 6:56am, first published 6:00am
Members of the Central West Riders Social Motorcycle Club took part in a charity ride last Sunday. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Motorcyclists from Dubbo and the Central West will be making Christmas just a little bit more special for rural kids doing it tough after a successful charity motorbike ride and family fun day last weekend.

