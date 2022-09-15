Motorcyclists from Dubbo and the Central West will be making Christmas just a little bit more special for rural kids doing it tough after a successful charity motorbike ride and family fun day last weekend.
"There are a lot of families out there who don't have Christmas on their agenda, and a lot of families are separated at Christmas time," said Julie Harvey, Fundraising Manager for Doin It For Rural Aussie Kids.
"Hard times don't stop just because it's a holiday - we try to relieve that burden just a little bit and give them one day they can just be a family."
On their charity "dice ride" last Sunday, bikers from the Central West Riders Social Motorcycle Club raised over $1,500 - with every cent going towards a toy and pencil drive being run by Doin It For Rural Aussie Kids.
"People in the bush do it pretty tough all the time really - if it's not a drought it's a flood, if it's not a flood it's a plague. There's something new every year," said Central West Riders president, Darrel Harvey, who helped organise the charity ride.
Riders started their 270-kilometre journey at the Devil's Hollow Brewery in Dubbo where they made their first dice roll and travelled through Tomingley, Parkes, Yeoval and Wellington before finishing up at the Ploughman's Rest Tavern in Wongarbon.
Riders made dice rolls along the way, and those who had the highest and lowest totals at the end of the day were the winners.
Rounding off the day, the club hosted a Family Fun Day where members of the community could come along and enjoy family-friendly activities and live music for a gold-coin donation at the door.
Doin It For Rural Aussie Kids is a charity started by local country music singer Jason Owen and his fiance Becy. Each year, the charity provides toys, groceries and funds to isolated rural and regional kids in the lead up to Christmas.
"We do personalised Santa Sacks for families off the land, families who have a serious illness or a trauma in the family - people either nominate themselves or nominate a family in need. We give Santa Sacks to all the children in the family," said Ms Harvey.
Mr Owen thanked the Central West Riders motorbike club for their ongoing support of the charity.
"I want to thank the Central West Riders for their continued support of Doin It for Rural Aussie Kids. It's been a really tough couple of years but it's great so many people are still coming together to support us," he said.
If you want to support the toy drive, Doin It For Rural Aussie Kids has set up collection points in Dubbo at Fully Promoted Dubbo, Big W Dubbo and Regional Australia Bank. Wellington residents can drop off donations at Ryan and Rankmore Chartered Accountants, Woolworths Wellington and Styled by Sim.
