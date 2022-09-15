Minor flooding continues at Warren while others regions of the western area are also being warned of potential rising waters.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a renewed flooding alert for wide parts of the state, including the Central West.
The Bureau says a trough and cold front are expected to bring widespread moderate rainfall to New South Wales on during Thursday and Friday with severe thunderstorms possible.
READ ALSO:
The highest falls - continuing during our third La Nina year in succession - were predicted for Thursday through the inland, particularly in the Central West and North West Slopes and Plains.
At Warren, river levels peaked at 8.13m midday on Monday and was a 7.87m on Thursday, with minor flooding.
The Wambianna, Warren-Carinda, and Ellengerah Roads could all be affected by floodwaters.
More rain was expected on Thursday and again on Friday, which could cause water levels to rise again and cause flooding along the Macquarie River and its tributaries.
Minor to major flooding is possible along the Macquarie in the coming days.
The Macquarie River situation and water levels at Warren are being closely monitored and revised predictions will be provided by the BoM if necessary.
Minor to moderate flooding is possible along parts of the Gwydir, Peel, Namoi, Castlereagh, Upper Lachlan, Belubula and Tumut Rivers.
Minor flooding is also possible along the Bell and Bogan Rivers and Mandagery Creek.
In the Upper Lachlan catchment minor to moderate flooding is occurring and a flood warning is current, with renewed rises and prolonged flooding likely with the forecast rainfall.
"This rainfall may cause flooding along rivers in parts of the North West, Central West and South West inland catchments from late Thursday, many of which are experiencing ongoing flooding due to previous rainfall in recent weeks," the BoM alert says.
The weather system may cause flooding for the following catchments listed from Thursday.
Flood classifications (minor, moderate, major) are only defined for catchments where the Bureau provides a flood warning service.
Flood Warnings are current for the Macquarie, Bogan, Lachlan, Murrumbidgee, Murray, Edward, Culgoa, Birrie, Bokhara, Narran, Warrego, Paroo, Darling Rivers and Mirrool Creek.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.