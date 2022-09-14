Third La Nina could pose 'serious threat' to farmers and regional communities

For three years Dubbo farmers were battling the challenges of drought.
Now, it's wetter than average conditions which is causing headaches for farmers in the region as Eastern Australia braces for yet another period of La Nina.
"We had three very dry years leading up to what's been three very wet years, we always talk about averages and it seems like this is old mother nature making up for those dry years. We've just got to deal with it," said Tracy Blackburn, chair of the Dubbo branch of NSW Farmers.
"The challenges we've had with this wet weather include the ground prep to get our crops in - we didn't get them all planted because of the water, our in crop hygiene like spraying and keeping weeds under control - the gear gets bogged and then when we went into last harvest it was wet so harvest was delayed... and then trying to cart that using our roads which are flood-damaged."
On Tuesday, the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) released their three-month climate outlook showing a high chance of above average rainfall for most of the eastern half of the Australian mainland and eastern Tasmania.
According to the forecast, Dubbo has a more than 70 percent chance of exceeding median rainfall between October and December of this year.
There is also a 40 to 50 percent chance of extreme rainfall - in the highest 20 percent of the historical range - throughout the October to December period.
The next couple of weeks are expected to be particularly wet in Dubbo, with an 80 percent chance of rainfall exceeding the median.
BoM head of long-range forecasts Dr Andrew Watkins said the wet months ahead would be driven by this year's third La Nina, which is likely to peak during spring and ease during summer.
"During La Nina events, waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean are cooler than normal, and waters in the western tropical Pacific Ocean warmer than normal. This causes changes in wind, cloud and pressure patterns over the Pacific," said Dr Watkins.
"When this change in the atmosphere combines with changes in ocean temperature, it can influence global weather patterns and climate, including increasing rainfall over large parts of Australia".
NSW Farmers Business, Economics and Trade committee chair John Lowe said another La Nina would be a serious threat to farmers and regional communities.
"People just haven't had time to prepare for more rain because it has been so wet already. While output for agriculture has been at record levels because of all the moisture, in some places it will actually be stopping people from getting onto paddocks to harvest their crops," he said.
"Catchments are so full that there will be a chance of major floods if we get too much rain in the wrong place, we're just going to have to prepare the best we can and hope for the best."
Asked if farmers in Dubbo were concerned about another La Nina, Ms Blackburn said high levels of rainfall won't come as a surprise for farmers.
"It is what it is and we can't change it. Just because they've announced a La Nina now doesn't mean suddenly everything will be wet - we've been dealing with it for the last 6 months now anyway, it's not something that's been sprung on us," she said.
While the higher-than-average rainfall projected may see farming schedules thrown off again, Ms Blackburn said the amount of moisture in the ground after this year's rainfall events will make for ideal growing conditions next year.
"You've always got to be optimistic. We've got a lot of subsoil moisture, so there's always next year as far as the cropping goes. We've got a full moisture profile which will give us a good start for next year," she said.
