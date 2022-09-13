Businesses should decide for themselves whether to open for trading on the one-off national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth, Dubbo Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Errin Williamson said.
If a business opens it can also choose to impose service surcharges and pick its hours because trading on stipulated public holidays is "solely the business owner's choice".
While the local business community has felt the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, the decision to operate during a declared public holiday is a business owner's prerogative.
Those businesses that choose to open are likely to pass on service surcharges to their customers to make up for operational expenses incurred when they open on public holidays, Mrs Williamson said.
Prime minister Anthony Albanese declared 22 September a National Day of Mourning for Her Majesty the Queen, who passed away last week at her Balmoral castle in Scotland.
Ms Williamson, a chef by trade is the owner of Church Street Cafe and Down the Lane, two establishments at Dubbo's central business precinct.
Both establishments will be trading on 22 September for the public holiday but trading hours will be reduced as they join in commemorating Queen Elizabeth, Ms Williamson said.
Harry's Menswear owner Leanne Sutton said they were closing on the day to show their respect for "a magnificent woman".
"It's devastating, although it's inevitable, we are all very saddened by it. She will be sorely missed," Ms Sutton said.
Closing for the day also gives her and staff the rare opportunity "to get a day off work" from their six days roster since fully reopening last year following the pandemic shutdowns and restricted business hours.
Decision on opening hours were still to be made by the owner of The Gift Closet, shop assistant Susan Shields told the Daily Liberal.
The shop also opens six days a week and Ms Shields said she is not yet aware whether the owner has made the decision to observe the public holiday or open on 22 September.
"When they announced the public holiday, I thought it would have been better if it's held during the Queen's funeral so that all countries associated with her as their Queen can watch it on television," Ms Shields said.
Small business employees rostered to work the one-off public holiday would be entitled to public holiday rates.
Midwest Foods and Liquor are among the business who have announced they will close for the public holiday, with a notice issued to customers to update their delivery schedule as soon as possible.
Mrs Williamson said it is customary for businesses to advise their staff and customers of any changes to opening or closing hours through social media, by email, and on the company website.
