Wellington Pedestrian Bridge has been officially opened on the banks of the Bell River on Saturday September 10.
People enjoyed a free community breakfast following which Mayor Mathew Dickerson, Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee, and Dubbo Regional councillors announced the bridge officially open by cutting a red ribbon.
Community members commemorated the occasion by making their way over the new pedestrian bridge which connects Wellington's central business district with Pioneer Park, a popular spot for sports.
Some locals have described the bridge as 'Wellington's own Harbour Bridge'.
Mayor Dickerson said the new bridge complied with Australian Standards for access ramps to ensure "safe, convenient and inclusive" use.
"It will accommodate prams, cyclists, wheelchairs and recreational and mobility scooters,'' he said.
The mayor also noted the heavy rainfall in the region this year and said the deck had been 600 millimetres above the one in a hundred year flood level. It was done to reduce possible damage in the future with access ramps on the western side designed to withstand flooding.
"This striking bridge in Cameron Park is something the Wellington community can be really proud of and I'm sure it will also be a major drawcard for visitors and tourists," Cr Dickerson said.
He also asked people on social media to look for a specially embedded coin while crossing the newly built bridge.
The truss arch bridge is 41.5 metres long and replaces the older suspension bridge which closed five years after being deemed unsafe. However, some features from the old bridge have been retained for heritage significance. Interpretive signs have also been installed to inform people of the bridge's history.
Dubbo Regional Council had received $738,000 from the Australian Government Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Phase 2 to construct Wellington's new pedestrian bridge. Council also contributed more than $470,000 towards the project.
Construction commenced on April 23 this year and three months later the bridge was lifted into place on July 22. Engineering company Teleo Design was asked to design and oversee the building of the bridge.
Federal member for Calare Andrew Gee said it was an exciting new chapter for the Wellington community.
While the original wooden crossing was "greatly missed", it had been narrower and not accessible by wheelchair. Wellington's new pedestrian bridge is located about four metres south of the older bridge. Mr Gee said the new steel bridge would benefit the whole community "for generations to come".
"Residents and visitors in Wellington can bolt over the Bell River, making the passage from Pioneer to Cameron Park easy as pie. Competing sporting teams and spectators watching the action at Pioneer Park can now dash to the Wellington CBD area for a pre- or post-game snack, providing a welcome boost to local businesses," he said.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
