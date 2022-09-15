Daily Liberal
Parkes mayor Ken Keith part of government's new Regional Health Ministerial Advisory Panel

By Allison Hore
September 15 2022
Parkes mayor Ken Keith will be one of 15 members on the new regional health advisory panel. Pictures from file

Parkes mayor Ken Keith is optimistic about the government's new Regional Health Ministerial Advisory Panel and says he will be pushing for a better utilised local hospital, more regional training for health staff and better incentives for doctors to go regional.

