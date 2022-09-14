Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Business

Anytime Fitness Dubbo will soon have more floor room after a development application was submitted

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated September 15 2022 - 1:16am, first published September 14 2022 - 11:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anytime Fitness Dubbo will undergo a major change soon with the current sit set to be expanded. Picture by Belinda Soole.

Anytime Fitness will soon become the biggest gym in Dubbo after some big changes were finally revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.