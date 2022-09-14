Anytime Fitness will soon become the biggest gym in Dubbo after some big changes were finally revealed.
Located on Cobra Street, the gym will soon make use of an empty building next door as the business expands to give members more space after a development application was submitted to Dubbo Regional Council late last month.
Part of the wall in the current free weights area will be knocked out to make way into the new section of the facility and club manager Anthea Patterson said the whole staff group are eager to finally have more space.
"We are really excited about it, we are bursting at the seams here," she said.
"We've got a lot of members and with more space, we will be the biggest gym in Dubbo which will be a good point of difference for us."
Anytime's Dubbo location will be the biggest in size by layout and will also help the business attract new members moving forward.
While there is no date on when the changes will be completed, Ms Patterson said both the gym members and staff were well aware the current space was getting crowded.
"We recognised that we definitely needed it with the growing population of the gym I suppose," she said.
"Members are telling us every day at that peak time between 5pm and 7pm that the weights floor is full.
"They are often coming up to us and saying 'get us some more space and benches'.
"We've been telling them for so long 'that it's coming, it's coming' so we are glad that it finally really is coming."
The new look for the gym will move some equipment around as well as adding new exercise equipment such as a second leg extension machine, squat machine and booty builder.
After a tough few years with COVID-19, Ms Patterson said the business has been impacted both for good and bad.
"COVID-19 really made it more difficult, it was supposed to be done 18 months ago but the second lockdown made things tough financially and timing-wise with the builder," she said.
"We moved to this location after having sites in West and East Dubbo, then 10 days later we went into the first lockdown.
"We sort of had a grand opening before lockdown, then had another opening after the first lockdown and there was a significant peak again.
"After the second lockdown there was another peak again, although COVID-19 wasn't great for a business perspective, we did get an influx of members after it."
The development application is currently being looked at by Dubbo Regional Council and is awaiting approval before construction could be planned.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
