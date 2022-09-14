A young girl and woman in her 30s have both been airlifted to Orange Hospital following a two-car crash in regional NSW that left paramedics scrambling through a "chaotic" scene to treat the injured on Wednesday morning.
One person was trapped in the wreckage while five other people were injured in the two car smash, which occurred on the Wyalong Road, near Tullibigeal, around three hours south west of Dubbo.
NSW Ambulance officers were called to the scene shortly after 8.30am on September 14. Multiple crews and the Toll Ambulance Rescue helicopter were deployed to the scene.
The young girl airlifted to Orange was treated for a head laceration.
The woman in her 30s was treated for chest injuries and taken by air to Orange Hospital as well.
Of the other four people involved in the crash, a woman in her 80s was treated for several injuries to her legs and airlifted to Canberra Hospital.
A man in his 80s was treated for ribs and pelvic injuries and taken to Griffith Base Hospital.
A young boy was assessed at the scene and taken to Griffith Base Hospital alongside a man in his 30s who was treated for neck, leg, chest and shoulder injuries.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Craig Parsons said the variety of injuries sustained in the horror crash made for a hectic period.
"This was a very chaotic scene to attend due to the number of patients requiring treatment for a variety of injuries," he said.
"Paramedics worked with Fire and Rescue NSW and the Rural Fire Service to safely extricate one of the patients from a vehicle who was initially trapped.
"This is a timely reminder to remain vigilant on the roads, especially in the lead up to school holidays."
