Magpie swooping season is afoot and cyclists, walkers and young children know the consequences of being unprepared all too well.
People can avoid certain areas where magpie attacks have been recorded by previous victims thanks to an increasingly popular tool.
In the last month, 12 swooping spots in Dubbo have been tagged on Magpie Alert. Eight spots were magpie attacks without injuries while in four places people had been left bleeding.
"Magpie hit my ear hard with claws, drawing blood and dislodging my hearing aid," one user said. "Nil warning before attack."
"[Magpie] then attacked my wife. Continued attack after dismounting from our bikes. Attacked each time we looked away until we were about 100 meters from initial site."
Another user said the bird "scratched" their face close to their eyes drawing blood.
"I felt it's beak hit my eyeball. I'm grateful it didn't do more damage. It is a very vicious magpie, this is the second time this magpie has injured me," they said.
On the website, attacks without injury are seen in yellow and attacks leading to injury in red. Places listed as swooping spots in Dubbo are:
Data from Magpie Alert also showed that cyclists were the most targeted group followed by pedestrians.
The birds also tended to become most aggressive from August till end of October, peaking in mid-September.
In state rankings, NSW was shown to have the second largest number of swoops in the country after Queensland.
People wanting to register attacks around Dubbo can do so by logging on to magpiealert.com.
The useful website was built by web developer Jon Clark after he was swooped whilst riding in 2013. Mr Clark started Magpie Alert after finding a lack of information on magpie attacks in his area and around Australia. He wanted to "give back to the community" and funds the website himself.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
