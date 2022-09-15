Emergency services were called to the Newell Highway outside of Dubbo on Thursday afternoon following a truck crash.
At roughly 1.30pm emergency services were called to attend a B-Double crash on the Newell Highway, near Tinks Road.
Emergency services, Transport for NSW and a heavy vehicle tow truck attended the scene.
Alternating stop/slow traffic conditions were put in place, with occasional intermittent closures during vehicle recovery.
At the time of publication one lane remained close.
Anyone travelling in the area has been advised to take extra care and allow extra travel time.
More information can be found on the Live Traffic website.
