Police are asking residents to take some personal responsibility after four people were rescued from flood waters overnight.
NSW Police - Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree, Western Region Commander said police wouldn't be afraid to hand out fines of $283 and two demerit points to those disobeying road signs.
"It is really, really dangerous, it is putting your life at risk. It is putting the emergency services lives at risk who have to save your life," he said.
"It ties up emergency services from something they shouldn't be involved in."
Mr Greentree said it wasn't about handing out tickets, it was about saving lives.
"Community safety is paramount, we ask you to please drive to the conditions, be aware of your surroundings and take some responsibility," he said.
"Over the last few weeks to a month we've had several fines issued to people who are disobeying road signs."
Mr Greentree said enforcement was one of the strategies police have to use for people to take notice.
"You don't want to lose or giveaway that sort of money from just doing what is a reckless and silly thing, we do not want to issue you a ticket," he said.
"The saying goes if it's flooding, just forget it."
Highway patrol and general duty police will be attending incidents around the region and following up on "every single" one.
"I'm not saying tickets are issued all the time but as a matter of course we are investigating and if appropriate we are issuing infringements so again, please drive to conditions and if it's flooded just forget it," he said.
With instances of people moving 'closed road' signs, Mr Greentree said it was reckless behaviour that put lives in danger.
"A road closed sign is put on a road for a reason and we do have some people who will commit reckless acts," he said.
"That's unfortunate for themselves who go across the water and for the people behind them, so we ask people to use common sense and drive to the conditions."
For roads that don't have signs on them, Mr Greentree warned residents to remain vigilant and use common sense.
"We work closely with council to get signs up in regards to when council close the roads, but it's about driving to conditions, there's not always a road closed sign because the water rises so quickly," he said.
"Occasions where water is over the road and there is no road closed signs at that particular time because of the quick nature of it, that does happen."
Mr Greentree reinforced that residents can expect a ticket once police investigate if you have disobeyed a road closed sign.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport.
