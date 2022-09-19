The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a high chance of heavy rain this Wednesday, ranging from falls of up to 20 to 30 millimetres.
With more showers expected on the days following, State Emergency Services (SES) have been preparing resupply helicopters and volunteers to prepare for flood situations similar to last weekend.
READ ALSO:
The flood level in Warren is now around 9.3 metres and going up, according to the SES. A team of their community liaison officers in the area are knocking on doors and providing updates to the public.
"We're working in that community at the moment and whilst we're doing that, we're also providing information about resupply... which may become a factor should further rainfall come during the course of this week," an SES spokesperson said.
The SES have set up two helicopter resupply assets, one each in Dubbo and Coonamble, which will be equipped with medicines, drinking water and food provisions. The helicopters will also provide support with rescue operations if people in remote communities become stranded.
Seventeen rivers in NSW were in flood last week and the SES is preparing to face the same situation in the coming days.
"We're preparing for flooding right across northern, western NSW," a spokesperson said.
"If the rain falls in the right places we could see flooding again in Dubbo next week.
"We're preparing for the potential for flooding in pretty much every community that was flooded at the end of last week and over the weekend."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.