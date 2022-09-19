More than 500 homes were left without power for almost two hours on Sunday afternoon due to an unplanned outage.
Houses in East Dubbo, Firgrove and Wongarbon were affected by the outage.
According to an Essential Energy spokesperson, a broken piece of equipment was the cause of the outage.
"An unplanned power outage affected part of east Dubbo yesterday (Sunday) afternoon after a passing Essential Energy crew identified a broken crossarm on the outskirts of the city," they said.
READ ALSO:
"Crews assessed and determined that the equipment required immediate replacement to ensure the ongoing safety and reliability of the electricity network.
"So that crews could safely replace the crossarm, power was switched off to 580 homes and businesses around 2.25pm yesterday."
Power was restored in the affected homes at roughly 4:20pm on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.